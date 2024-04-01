The next April 8, The sky will offer us an exceptional celestial spectacle: a total eclipse of the sun. This event, which occurs when The Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, will briefly plunge some regions of the world into darkness as the solar disk is completely obscured. Among the privileged areas to witness this spectacle is Mazatlanwhere the eclipse will manifest itself in its maximum splendor.

Total SOLAR ECLIPSES are rare and fascinating events that provide a unique opportunity to study the Sun's atmosphere, as well as to conduct research in solar physics and heliophysics. During the total eclipse The solar corona and prominences become visible, allowing scientists to obtain valuable information about the dynamics and structure of the sun. These data are critical to understanding phenomena such as coronal mass ejections and space weather, which can impact communications, navigation, and other technologies on Earth.

ACCORDING TO NASA CALCULATIONS, the total solar eclipse on April 8 will be visible in its maximum splendor in Mazatlan and in some nearby areas. The Total eclipse will last approximately 4 minutes and 30 seconds at its peak, giving observers a relatively wide window of time to enjoy and study this celestial phenomenon. NASA scientists have also provided information on how to view the eclipse safely. It is essential to use certified eclipse glasses or appropriate projection devices to avoid eye damage when looking directly at the Sun.

Additionally, it is recommended to be aware of local weather conditions to ensure an optimal viewing experience. Scientists and observers from around the world will be able to enjoy this unique phenomenon while contributing to the advancement of scientific knowledge about our star and its influence on the world. Solar system.

