At Grandpuits (Seine-Maritime), 150 jobs will be cut in the Total refinery. Management promised that there would be no layoffs or forced mobility, but indicated that it was the price to pay to switch to green energies. Completed, therefore, the transformation of crude oil in the refinery and now places photovoltaic, biofuel or bioplastics. But for the CGT, Total does communication. “It’s just going to be a showcase. In reality, the finished fuels will arrive, by boat, by super tanker, from the Middle East, Africa and will continue to supply France for decades”, deplores Adrien Cornet, CGT delegate of the Grandpuits refinery

On the side of the group’s management, we defend ourselves. “It is not greenwashing at all, it is an ambitious sustainable, industrial, ambitious project. Here we come to do an industrial project, we come to supply air fuel, to fly planes with components that have a carbon footprint. much lower “, highlights Jean-Marc Durand, director of the Total refinery in Grandpuits.

A green project on paper, but can it produce as much energy? For electricity, there will be two solar power plants which will be able to supply the equivalent of a city of 30,000 inhabitants. Biofuel would produce 400,000 tonnes per year, whereas today the refinery produces 4,800,000 tonnes of crude oil each year. Total is going green, but currently in the group, energy production is equivalent to 55% oil, 40% gas and 5% electricity. The objective is to increase by 2050 to 40% electricity in particular.