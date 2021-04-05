Over the past year, cyber fraudsters have committed 60 percent more thefts from the accounts of Russians. This was calculated on the basis of monitoring open sources of the ONF project “For the Rights of Borrowers”, Izvestia reports.

Experts found that almost every third case (32 percent) of fraud ended in success for cybercriminals. During the year of the pandemic, such successful operations increased by 60 percent and exceeded the maximum in the entire history of observations. According to experts’ calculations based on complaints from people, fraudsters stole almost 2.8 billion rubles from Russians, which is 70 percent more than in the pre-pandemic period.

At the same time, the average bill for an attack fell by 8 percent, to 14.5 thousand rubles. The minimum amount of theft was five thousand rubles, the maximum was five million rubles. At the same time, small amounts are usually stolen using a “credit check” scheme or by deceiving pensioners on the topic of compensation for drugs, calls from personal funds insurance, pensions and social benefits.

Earlier it became known about a new way of deceiving Russians – under the guise of bank employees, scammers offer victims to make a deposit at a high interest rate. The cybercriminals send interested citizens a link to the fake page of the online bank, where they need to enter their real username and password.