In the land surrounding Luidmyla Peckan’s house, in Vorzel, a city thirty kilometers west of Kiev, there are two tombs. She dug them with her son to bury her friend Luidmyla Shabanova and her fourteen-year-old son Denchyk Ihor, killed by Russian soldiers on March 12 while trying to escape from the shelter where they were hiding.

Luidmyla is sitting on a concrete step outside the house, waiting for her son Eugen to come back from the woods with the wood. There is wind in Vorzel, she is arranging the concrete bricks around the fire so that she does not go out. Her mother, with a handkerchief tight around her face, brings a pot to heat water and make soup. They have been cooking this way ever since the city was liberated at the end of March. Luidmyla cuts the potatoes, adds the mushrooms and begins her story with the word “sorry”.

“Sorry, I’ll speak Russian. I come from Donbass and this is my mother tongue ». In his words there are the roots of the war and unfortunately also its future. Luidmyla apologizes because she knows that feeling Russian in Ukraine today is a stigma. But it comes from there, from Donbass, her son has worked in Russia for five years, that is her mother tongue and she wants to describe the world with the words that are closest to her, the Russian ones.

Luidmyla is a displaced person from this war, or rather the long eight-year prologue of the February 24 invasion. Her son fought in Donbass, she came here to Vorzel in 2015 to escape fighting on the contact line. You started all over again thirty kilometers from the capital. A modest house, an equally modest job as a cleaner in a local gym. Vorzel is a wooded district once known for its spas and wellness centers. Here, she told herself, the work would not be lacking. And she was right. She has worked hard over the years, taking care of her mother, buying the small house she lives in, on her first floor in a building at the end of a hill in the Vorzel woods. She had chosen it for the view of the trees, it was a humble house it is true, but she liked the idea of ​​waking up there in front of the pines and dominating the view. She can see the main road leading to the city center, the church, the bus stop she used to go to work.

It must have seemed strategic to Russian soldiers too, because when they entered the city on March 2, they occupied the adjacent abandoned structure to make their base. And they also occupied his house. The war had started a week ago, and Russian forces had attacked Vorzel from the first day of the invasion in an attempt to control the merchant airport and the highways leading to Kiev. From the moment they managed to enter the city, no one was allowed to leave it. A city in the cold, with no access to food and medicine. Repeated attacks on civilian homes. At the beginning of March, the orphanage which housed fifty children was also hit. Meanwhile, tanks began to be stationed along the roads and at intersections, at the entrances and exits of each street, the Russian checkpoints, and the now well-known pattern of occupation tactics. They hit telecommunications networks and used jamming devices to both prevent communication between civilians in the affected areas. Destroying telephones meant, of course, preventing civilians from locating Russian troops and sending information to the Ukrainian army, but it also meant making sure they didn’t know about humanitarian corridors to evacuate the population and making sure they didn’t document the soldiers’ actions. . That they did not film videos, take photographs, that is, produce elements that could have turned into evidence of their war crimes.

Ten other families lived in the building that houses Luidmyla’s house. None of them had managed to leave in the first days after the invasion, too scared of having to travel the roads out of the country without knowing what they would find along the way.

When the Russians got there, up the hill at the bottom of the climb, they broke down the doors, asked everyone to come out with their hands up, tied the men with their hands behind their backs as the women handed over all the phones after destroying the cards. Two vehicles placed themselves in the abandoned building opposite unloading weapons and ammunition, and ten soldiers occupied the rooms on the first floor of the house of Luydmila and her neighbors. From there, they were ready to fire on the Ukrainian army and also on civilians who tried to escape. Luydmila knows this, because like other women, she in turn has been kept in those rooms, in her kitchen used as a military post. Although the area was hit by Ukrainian artillery strikes.

And this has a specific name: the Russians used civilians as human shields.

Today in his house there are the remains of their clothes, left behind before the retreat. In exchange they took his savings, those of his mother and those of his son.

When they weren’t picked up to be kept on the first floor with the soldiers, the civilians were forced into the basement. There were about a hundred people. About fifteen children and teenagers.

One day remembers Luidmyla’s son, Eugen Peckan, the soldiers let all the men out, forced them to undress in the cold – temperatures in those areas can drop between February and March even to minus five – and interrogated them. They wanted information on the positions of the Ukrainians, they wanted to know who in the village had weapons. Nobody had information to give, whoever had it would not speak so the Russians kicked Eugen in the belly and a neighbor of him.

Then they told all the men to kneel and look up after putting their hands on their heads. They all thought they would be executed. Instead it was a fake execution. It would be repeated tomorrow too.

Two days later, to get them to talk, they threw tear gas into the room and closed the door. People panicked, says Eugen, everyone was coughing and screaming: help us we are civilians, help us. They couldn’t even open their eyes.

Eugen and Dimitri Denchyk kicked in the door and whoever succeeded tried to escape into the woods. The Russians fired. Dimitri was smeared on his back – his jacket is still stained on the ground – his, Dimitri’s son, 14-year-old Ihor, died instantly, his wife Luidmyla Shabanova was wounded in the leg . She suffered for two days, she screamed and the women locked in the other room with the children kept their hands on their ears tightly tightened so as not to hear the screams. They had managed to protect them from the sight of the corpse and the dying woman by locking them in a room, but against the cries of pain they could do nothing.

Eugen asked a Russian soldier for water for the woman. He replied “why, do you still think I need it?”. She then she told Eugen not to move and don’t try to get help or else she would have shot him too.

Luidmyla Shabanova was in so much pain that she begged the Russian soldier to be killed. She instead she died of pain, on a mattress in the cold that has the red edges of her ordeal.

Today a white cloth and the brown handkerchief she had on her head when she died are buried in the garden of Luidmyla Peckan’s home. On that of her son a white band with blue stripes. Above the piles of earth are two crosses made from the branches of trees that, before the invasion, Luidmyla loved so much.

Until the end of March, when the Russians left the area, the bodies remained in the basement. It was there, all together. The living and the dead.

As he walks up the hill, a military vehicle stops in front of his house. A soldier comes out, climbs a flight of stairs. When he comes back down he has a box with some photographs and some clothes. He places her in the vehicle, then lashes out at Luidmyla. “It’s your fault, your son’s and those like you. Damn people from the Donbass. ‘

He is the brother of the young Ihor. He was at the front when his family got trapped in Vorzel and he couldn’t do anything to save them.

Now only his father remains, the graves of his mother and brother in the middle of the trees and two forms of resentment.

The first against the invader. The second internal, towards those like Luidmyla, Ukrainians whose mother tongue is Russian.