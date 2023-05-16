The boy portrayed in the video published on the La Stampa website hoped to find a worthy life. From Cameroon he arrived in Tunisia, but Europe, which he believed to be the cradle of rights, has chosen to reject the people who knock on his door. The boy was thus captured by the Tunisian mafia, who torture him so that his relatives send a ransom. All this happens because the West, which has plundered and continues to plunder the southern hemisphere, closes its doors to people who migrate in search of a dignified life. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, currently relator general of the Universal Synod of Bishops, denounced it two years ago after his visit to Lesbos: «In recent years we have said beautiful words about human rights and European values. There are people who believed in what we were saying. But having arrived there, on the border with Europe, they realized that what we have said up to now were only lies».

This violent inhumanity reaches its peak in Libya. Pope Francis denounced this on several occasions, who in an interview with Fabio Fazio on «Che tempo che fa» last year stated: «What you do with migrants is criminal». In 2017, Italy sanctioned this system with the agreements with Libya, in which, as Nello Scavo revealed, the superboss of the Libyan mafia sat at the tables with Italy, indicated as such by the international authorities, Bija and Al-Khoja. In recent years more than 100,000 people have been captured at sea by the so-called Libyan Coast Guard and deported to concentration camps, where they suffered what the UN defines as “unimaginable horrors” and where many of them have disappeared forever.

Now there is a risk that the same thing will happen on the Tunisian front. The Tunisian state is undergoing an authoritarian transformation and following discriminatory speeches against migrants from sub-Saharan Africa made by President Kais Saied, the racism against migrants that already exists in Tunisia has intensified leading to an increase in violence perpetrated to their detriment. Many people are therefore on the run, but Europe has chosen rejections in this case as well, outsourcing them to Tunisia. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, 14,963 people were caught at sea and violently driven back.

The video of this tortured boy is a warning to our consciences. We ask that the Italian, European and international authorities listen to the cry rising from the Mediterranean and its shores. Mediterranea, which I have the honor of serving as chaplain, together with many realities of civil society has chosen to listen to this cry and to concretely stand beside our migrant brothers and sisters, to save them from shipwreck and rejection. We will continue to do so because something moves us that no one can stop: visceral love. We feel in our hearts that those people are our brothers and sisters and that only by making this fraternity flesh through our bodies will we be saved together. In this difficult hour of history, on the one hand there is the ugliness of rejections, of authoritarian and patriarchal awakenings, of the spread of neoliberal individualism, on the other there is the beauty of a humanity that has discovered that life is fulfilled in visceral and universal love: only those who experience this beauty discover it. The invitation to every person who reads these lines is to join this humanity, at sea and in the various cities, which practices rescue and hospitality, which builds justice and embodies fraternity. Then we will be saved, together