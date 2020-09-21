“The abolition of article 377 is the first step to end harassment, but the road to integration is yet to be traveled”, explains Zara Sheikha about the law that persecutes sexual minorities in India and which is being debated these days in the Supreme Court. Born Nishant 28 years ago, Zara overcame personal trauma, family abandonment, social ostracism, and institutional punishment to become the first indian shemale in getting a job as head of the human resources department in a multinational based in Trivandrum, capital of the first state in the country with specific legislation for the LGTBI community. But events such as the arbitrary detention of four transsexuals in that region at the beginning of the year question the effectiveness of a law that is about to be fulfilled.

In 2015, Kerala became the only state in the Asian country to pass a transgender policy. The norm admitted the right to self-determination of the gender of each individual in addition to establishing measures for the socioeconomic integration of sexual minorities, recognizing their marginal condition. The southern state, famous for the success of progressive policies like universal literacy, or the elimination of open defecation, was also at the forefront of advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex Indians. At the national level, the 4.8 million members of the LGTBI community identified in the last census lack protection against article 377 of the Penal Code, which stipulates that “anyone who has unnatural sexual relations must be punished” with, even, chain life.

Despite the revolution in the legal framework in defense of sexual minorities in Kerala, the rule is not being met. “All departments, especially health, should apply it urgently. Only recently has the reservation of a percentage of places been imposed in certain universities, ”explains Jijo Kuriakose, gay and founder of Qeerala. This LGTBI association and the Human Rights Legal Network (HRLN) compiled a list of the biggest gaps in transgender politics.

The study criticizes the lack of doctors in public hospitals with knowledge to advise on the change of sex, the absence of a translation of the law into Malayalam – the regional language spoken by the working classes – or the lack of a reservation system in the education and employment sectors, essential for social integration. The lawyer and director of HRLN, Preetha KK, sums up: “The authorities do not even issue the gender certificate.” Without this document, any recognition of new identity is an ordeal for applicants.

“It is the nightmare of all transsexuals. We suffer continuous institutional humiliation, ”complains Vihaan Peethambar, 31. After repeatedly going under the knife for a sex change abroad, she decided to register her gender in her native Kerala, a year ago. Then her ordeal began. Although the transgender rule only requires the individual’s willingness to change, it is necessary to legalize the new identity through the Official State Gazette, where, contrary to what is stipulated by law, they require evidence to support the process.

Vihaan Peethambar managed to change her gender after a humiliating ordeal despite the existing law in Kerala. In the photo, she poses with her old identity document. TO. LMC

“They rejected my previous medical reports. So I had to subject my body to scrutiny in public hospitals where ignorance was insulting. A gynecologist even told me: ‘But what problem do you have if you are born a woman and have all your organs fine?’ And she is the expert! ”Exclaims Vihaan, who also had to go through a medical committee without knowledge of the new law. “Neither psychologists, nor gynecologists, nor social workers … It’s like asking a farmer to build a rocket,” she sums up. But her torment has set a precedent. This July, the Kerala High Court demanded swift and effective gender registration in response to the case brought by lawyer Preetha KK on behalf of Vihaan.

Since its passage, transgender policy has inspired some change in Kerala, albeit with mixed results. In the spring of last year, it was announced the hiring of a score of transsexuals as subway workers in the city of Cochin, the economic center of the State. The decision turned out to be more controversial than correct when non-payment was demonstrated in the absence of written contracts and, above all, after the abandonment of several employees due to abuse by your co-workers. “It was announced as a measure to make our community visible. But they were all employed as cleaners, none as ticket sellers, ”explains Maya Ann Joseph, an unemployed transsexual from Cochin.

A year earlier, Maya herself and her partner Gowri became the first transsexual models of female clothing in India. “I learned about transgender problems after the approval of the law and I wanted to celebrate her femininity through my sari (traditional dress from the subcontinent) ”, says designer Sharmila Nair. Her campaign, designed to raise awareness more than to do business, multiplied her sales despite unflattering premonitions. “I was surprised that no transgender makeup artist wanted to collaborate and that no sari sold in Kerala. People here are not prepared for such a progressive law. Education is needed for it to work ”, analyzes Sharmila. To that end, she opened Kerala’s first YouTube channel focused on the LGTBI community, in February this year. Unfortunately, one of the first broadcasts of the channel was dedicated to the murder of a transsexual a year ago at a train station in Cochin, the largest and most open city in the State of Kerala.

A law of 1861

In July, the debate began on the constitutionality of Article 377 of the Penal Code, a British law of 1861 that has been fought in the courts for a decade. In 2009, the High Court of New Delhi declared its nullity for violating fundamental rights. But the ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2013, considering it necessary that the law be submitted to parliamentary consensus and not to the decision of a lower court. Last year, however, the same court ruled in favor of the need to preserve sexual orientation as the main element of the right to privacy.

At the same time, the Supreme Court declared the right to self-determination of gender in 2016. The historic verdict, known as NALSA, urged the central government and the state governments to recognize the third gender, in addition to establishing measures for the public and free medical assistance of the group and for their social inclusion. The draft of this law is also debated in Parliament. Its approval and the expected annulment of the colonial rule envision a horizon without legal discrimination for the LGTBI community in India. “We expect the final verdict on Article 377 before October this year,” says Jijo Kuriakose hopefully.