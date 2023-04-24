Members of the Expert Commission for the constituent process pose in the former headquarters of the Congress in Santiago (Chile). ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

Constitutional dissent in Chile has been going on for a long time: clearly since 1980 (the year in which the current Constitution was drafted and, a year later, fraudulently voted for) and, to tell the truth, since the coup d’état in 1973, at which time the Constitution was forcibly overthrown (although, ironically, both Salvador Allende and Augusto Pinochet justified their actions in the name of the 1925 Constitution, then in force).

Whatever the date of origin of the dissent, the 1980 Constitution has always been a problem: it has never enjoyed adherence, let alone legitimacy (except if legitimacy is understood as that behavioral attachment to constitutional norms due to inertia and factuality). But of constitutional patriotism à la Habermas or pride, nothing.

In her second term, between 2014 and 2018, President Michelle Bachelet tested a process of constitutional change through citizen consultations: more than 200,000 people got involved in councils and self called meetingsa beautiful deliberative exercise triggered from above that had no consequences (except for the draft proposal for a new Constitution that President Bachelet submitted, as a gesture of personal commitment, to Congress at the end of her term).

A few years later, in the heat of the student mobilizations of 2011-2012, the movement’s demands escalated to a demand for a new Constitution, but said demand did not have a political echo on the right wing that was in power at the time. Things changed drastically on the occasion of the social outbreak of October 2019, a phenomenon of massive social protest that led the political world to agree on a constitutional change itinerary, understood as a way out of the crisis. In this agreement, all the parties participated, except the Communist Party and Social Convergence (the party of today’s president Gabriel Boric, who was sanctioned for adhering to said agreement in a personal capacity).

This itinerary began with an entry plebiscite in October 2020, which yielded a categorical 78.28% approval for the change in the Constitution (let us note that half of the electorate did not turn out to vote) and similar support for a constitutional convention. After that plebiscite, in May 2021 the election of conventionalists took place, whose function would be to draft a new text: only 43% of the voters voted, choosing a large contingent of independent conventionalists from social movements and society civil. Given the high abstention rate in this election, several intellectuals and academics warned about the risks of over-interpretation of the results, in a context of fierce criticism of the defeated empire of the parties from conventional independents (hence the importance of the slogan the united people advance without parties).

After a year of work and countless performances that moved between the identity and eccentric forms of charivari, the people of Chile categorically rejected the proposed Constitution (61.89% -38.11%), with a massive participation (85.7%) derived from the implementation of compulsory voting. The result was indisputable, overwhelming.

After the defeat of the text of the new Constitution, Congress took control of what was increasingly a problem and approved a convoluted process of constitutional fabrication, which consists of three bodies. The first is an expert commission, made up of 24 trusted members of the parties with parliamentary representation (22 lawyers, a sociologist and a journalist), whose mission is to generate a proposal for a new Constitution to be discussed by 50 constitutional advisers (who will be elected to universal suffrage on May 7). Added to these two bodies is a technical admissibility committee, whose members (14) have the function of safeguarding respect for 12 constitutional bases that were agreed upon by the parties with parliamentary representation.

As it is easy to see, it is an absolutely encapsulated process, with little possibility of going beyond previous agreements, even when the 50 constitutional councilors elected by universal suffrage can claim the original constituent power, to the extent that only they come from the will of the people to draft a new constitution. This last point puts the original constituent power in potential tension with the agreements that were reached by those who embody the derived constituent power (Congress). From both a logical and a doctrinal point of view, the original constituent power should not experience restrictions on its performance. Hence the importance of knowing who will be the constitutional councilors elected on May 7 and how much affinity they will maintain with the proposed constitutional text emanating from the experts.

In all cases, what characterizes the process of Chilean constitutional change is its tortuous path. This path describes a basic problem: how to reach a common norm in which everyone fits? How to leave behind the Pinochetist Constitution of 1980 (the one that bears the signature of President Ricardo Lagos in the last round of reforms in 2005, whose mistake was probably not having brought that reformed text to a ratification plebiscite)? Probably, the new Constitution will be short, minimalist: it is this possibility that stands out from the first phase of the expert commission, whose members decided to generate preliminary texts through the unanimity rule in the four commissions that organize their performance. This is an original and intelligent rule, but it prefigures an excessively minimalist text, to the extent that in the second phase of indications (those that will be approved by three fifths of its members) the original unanimity can be altered by substantial majorities.

There is still a long way to go before this original constitutional fabric concludes. However, given the encapsulation logic that characterizes it, there is a risk that Chileans will reject it precisely because the text that will come out of that factory looks more like a luxury product than an industrial good. Could be. But it may also be that the proposed text arouses support in the exit referendum, to the extent that the vast majority of the parties and their entire cast of senators and deputies support it. If so, the irony of the left and the right united will never be defeated.