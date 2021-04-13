Greyssi and her son eat a piece of chicken at a shelter in Tlaxcala, Mexico. It is the first bite of this Honduran in three days, after discomfort from an unexpected pregnancy complicating his already tortuous trip to the United States.

“Yesterday I felt bad, I didn’t want to eat, so I asked for a pregnancy test,” 23-year-old Greyssi Venegas, who left San Pedro Sula on March 21 with Eduardo, seven, told AFP.

The crossing started on foot and continued by bus and train to the state of Tlaxcala, in the center of the country, adjacent to the capital, where migrants sleep a couple of nights to regain strength.

The Sagrada Familia hostel, unique in the area, is packed with the growing number of travelers. Some have to spend the night next to the tracks of “La Bestia”, a line of freight trains used clandestinely by migrants to cross Mexico.

The Sagrada Familia refuge in Apizaco, Tlaxcala. AFP photo

Greyssi raised 2,500 lempiras ($ 104) to try to cross into the United States for the second time in three years, but the money ran out at the border with Mexico.

Her and her son They began the journey by walking the almost 300 km that separate San Pedro and Esquipulas (Guatemala), and traveled more than 12 hours by bus and van.

“And then to war!”says the two-month-pregnant young woman, referring to the challenge of crossing a part of Mexico on foot and another hanging from “La Bestia”, which she approached in the state of Veracruz, in the south of the country, on her way to Tlaxcala.

Thousands of Central Americans go to the United States to escape violence and poverty. Greyssi received the coup de grace last November.

“I worked on a coffee farm, but hurricanes left me jobless and homeless“says the woman, with a cough, and whose dark circles reveal extreme fatigue.

The owner of the farm, based in the United States, promised to help her if she gets asylum. You can’t do it sooner because you could be charged with human trafficking. “How I cross, it’s my problem“, he says.

Unaccompanied minors and women with young children are more likely to be admitted since Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House than relaxed the policy of “zero tolerance” from his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The numbers

Only in march doubled to 19,000 the number of unaccompanied minors receiving assistance while in contact with relatives in the United States.

But Greyssi rules out that his son, who has a heart condition, crosses alone. “For nothing in the world would I allow them to separate us! Only God will be able to do it!”

Last weekend, Mexican authorities announced the rescue of 19 minors and 117 adults in the hands of “polleros” (traffickers) in a house in Tlaxcala.

Honduran migrants in Mexico. AFP photo

It is almost noon in the municipality of Apizaco, where the Sagrada Familia shelter is located, and some 200 migrants who arrived the night before resume their journey.

In three months, some 3,000 people have been attended, a “dramatic” figure compared to the 6,500 received throughout 2020, says its director, Sergio Luna.

“We do not see that it decreases despite the controls,” he says.

In March, 172,000 illegal immigrants were arrested in the United States, a rise of 71% in one month and the highest level in 15 years. According to official figures, 60% were expelled to Mexico by covid-19 protocols.

This country reinforced surveillance on its border with Guatemala to stop the flow, but the diaspora take alternate routes to the traditional ones, according to specialists.

Of 31,492 irregular migrants identified in Mexico between January 1 and March 21, most were Hondurans.

Older adults



The migrants arriving at the Tlaxcala refuge were mainly young men, but recently older adults began to arrive.

Hernán Cardona, a 58-year-old former Honduran police officer, tells through tears that he started this “ordeal” on March 15 for his five children and a granddaughter.

On the way -denounce- Guatemalan policemen they took 9,000 lempiras from him ($ 374) and had to work in Chiapas (Mexico) carrying packages.

“Then we went on foot for eight days and eight nights, until we reached Salto de Agua sleeping in the bush and without eating“, remember.

This way of the cross will soon continue, like Greyssi and his son, who last Sunday took a van to cover part of the almost 1,900 km of road that remain to the border of Ciudad Juárez.

Source: AFP

PB