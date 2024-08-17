People with fibromyalgia go through a long and painful journey with different health professionals before being correctly diagnosed. Many professionals consider them to be difficult patients, with complex personalities, and some even believe that the disease does not exist and that sufferers invent the severe pain that characterizes this condition.

These are some of the main conclusions of the study The journey of the fibromyalgia patient in Latin Americacarried out by researchers from Colombia, Spain, Mexico and Argentina, published this year in the scientific journal Clinical Rheumatology. The research conducted nine virtual focus groups with 43 participants, 33 clinical professionals and 10 patients, and also used the methodology known as the “patient journey”, which consists of following the path that patients take in the health system and evaluating it from their point of view.

Daniel Fernández Ávila, head of the Rheumatology Unit at the San Ignacio University Hospital in Bogotá and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, who participated in the study for Colombia, explains that he has found the same picture as the study when he has reviewed cases from countries not covered by the research.

This is not a marginal problem. The study claims that fibromyalgia is a disease that affects 5% of the world’s population. It mainly affects women, since 9 out of 10 patients are women, and Fernandez specifies that the disease usually appears in women between the ages of 30 and 50. It is debilitating, its main symptom is pain throughout the body, which can be very acute, to which migraine and irritable bowel syndrome can be added, with alternating diarrhea and constipation. The condition can include depression, anxiety and sleeping problems.

The diversity of symptoms makes diagnosing fibromyalgia a challenge, but it is only the first of many. The Colombian rheumatologist explains that few doctors know the disease in detail and that, in addition, it is not clear which medical specialty is responsible for treating it. “There is no magic test in which, for example, a blood sample is taken from the patient and they are told that they have fibromyalgia. The diagnosis is clinical, semiological, with questions and an examination and prudently ruling out other diagnoses,” says Fernández.

Treatment is also difficult, because the causes are unknown and there is no cure. “It is not clear why the disease occurs, but it is known that patients with fibromyalgia have a disorder in pain perception, that is, their brain misinterprets information and the person begins to feel pain in stimuli that are not normally painful.”

A long journey

The study shows that, due to all these difficulties, patients often have consultations with neurologists, orthopedists, psychiatrists, psychologists, rheumatologists, internists and family doctors, as well as general practitioners, before reaching a definitive diagnosis. This journey, which is costly in economic terms and slow, is experienced as a series of frustrations due to the lack of answers and improvement.

One of them is that they receive prescriptions that not only do not help, but can harm them. For example, they often receive prescriptions for pain relief medications that are inappropriate, such as opioids. Dr. Fernandez says that patients have come to his office who have already developed a dependency on these drugs, and they still feel very bad.

Another frustration arises when they encounter doctors who deny fibromyalgia, who believe that the patient makes up the pain or who diagnose the patients as people with psychiatric problems, not physical ones. “These patients, and I speak in the feminine because most are women, do not make up the pain, but there are doctors who say that they make up everything. That is not true. Physiological studies, in brain magnetic resonance, show that their pain centers are activated in an altered way,” explains the expert.

Evidence has shown that fibromyalgia should be treated by a team of professionals: a physician who is the leader —for Fernández, this should be a rehabilitation physician—, a psychiatrist to deal with the emotional or sleep effects, a physiatrist who prescribes exercises and hydrotherapy, which is definitive, and various therapies to rehabilitate. The researcher also explains that it has already been proven that these treatments relieve pain, and that only in some cases is it necessary to give pain medication for a while.

With proper management, symptoms improve and the patient learns to manage the disease on their own, which is what the study calls becoming autonomous. However, the study also showed that the obstacle course means that very few people reach that point. For this reason, Fernández recommends that anyone who believes they have fibromyalgia consult a rheumatologist for a differential diagnosis, that is, to rule out any autoimmune disease such as lupus or arthritis, and only then seek a physiatrist to manage the disease.

He is aware, however, that this recommendation is difficult to follow due to the reality of health systems. “In Latin American countries there are few medical specialists, which makes waiting for appointments very long. In Colombia we are around 280 rheumatologists, our practice is always full. The wait for an appointment is more or less four months, during which the patient continues to feel pain.”

