Monday, March 6, 2023, 9:14 p.m.





In recent summers it was rare not to see tourists around urbanizations like La Torreta approaching the shores of the pink lagoon to experience the closest thing in these parts to splashing in the Dead Sea. Saline baths that do not stop being done in a natural park. This is why the City Council wants to delimit a controlled bathing area in the area around the salt flats. This has been decided by the local Government Board, which has commissioned a study valued at 55,660 euros for this purpose.

The area of ​​action would thus be in a privileged place within the salt mine, where various disused constructions related to the industry are located and contain elements of high architectural and historical interest.

Recently, an agreement of intent was also signed for the enhancement of the architectural heritage of the salt flats between the company that operates the salt flats (Ncast) and the City Council, in which the rehabilitation, enhancement and subsequent exploitation of the salt flats is intended. salt buildings of architectural interest.

In advance, first of all, the different possibilities of implementing the economic activity that allows full financing of the project must be analyzed and assessed, with a business plan. Likewise, the technical determination must be studied, which will be the subject of authorizations and sectoral reports from the Coasts, Ministry of the Environment, Territorial Planning, Culture, and how many organizations are affected.

Afterwards, the intention is for the bathing area to be paired with a museum and a convention center. An economic and technical feasibility study will be included for the rehabilitation and exploitation of the old salt industry facilities for tourist use with therapeutic, cultural, educational and recreational activities.

The building actions in any case, points out the Consistory, will consist of recovering the existing constructions, with a simple ornamentation and a structure made with sustainable materials and traditional construction systems. All with the objective, they abound, that the space is architecturally and landscape integrated and that in the future it can even diversify its activities and tourist offer.