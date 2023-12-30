Saturday, December 30, 2023, 10:07



The salt city is ready to ring the bells in style. Once again this year, the City Council has prepared a massive gathering to eat the grapes in front of the clocks of the Inmaculada parish, right in the Plaza de la Constitución. There will be party favors, a photocall and performances by Daniela Momo and DJ Alesmile.

The festival attracts more followers every year and, for everything to go well, the Local Police has already planned a larger deployment than last year and will place emphasis on the busiest areas. For this, an overtime competition has been held in the body. Furthermore, when it is usual that high-ranking agents are not in command on these nights, this time there will be an inspector and two officers on duty.

The City Council has not received any permit request for any large and exceptional private party. In this sense, the party at night is expected to be concentrated in the usual places, such as the clubs at the Marina Salinas marina and those at the Casagrande industrial estate.

In El Parking, performances by Angelo Ospina and Dj Jalix are announced on social networks. Just opposite, in Velice, there will be performances by Danny Mad and Joswerk, while in the 'garden' there will be Kike Torres, César Sánchez and Torregrosa.

The association of merchants and hoteliers Apymeco has requested, for its part, to extend the closure for another hour. It has been granted and, in this way, all the premises, according to the City Council, will operate with the schedule typical of the high summer season.