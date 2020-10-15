Highlights: Torrential rains are taking place in different parts of Maharashtra, affecting life

Due to heavy rains, people have increased problems, water has started entering homes

A person was swept away by floods in Indapur, locals rescued with the help of JCB

Pune

There is continuous rain in different parts of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Rainfall News). A man was drifting in a strong current in Indapur, Pune. Seeing this, the local people came forward to help him. Then people saved the person’s life with the help of JCB machine. This video (Maharashtra Latest News) is discussed everywhere. Also, local people are being praised for their help.

Shrimant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati temple has also been flooded due to torrential rains. Passengers have also increased problems due to rain water filling in different parts.



Water has entered people’s homes in Baramati, Pune. Because of this, people are also facing a lot of problems.



Water entered people’s homes

At the same time, many parts of Mumbai are also raining heavily. A video of torrential rain has also surfaced from the Lower Parel area.

