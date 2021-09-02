The passage through Águilas de DANA, which this Wednesday left weak rainfall in the north of the Region, has caused this morning intense rainfall in the municipality that has

overflowed streets and have forced to cut the section of the highway RM-11 between this town and Lorca, near the El Saltaor Mill, causing the collapse of traffic, according to the General Directorate of Traffic. Fortunately, the episode of heavy rain has passed and

circulation has been reopened on this road after 11 a.m., after being cut in both directions from 9.37 a.m. At this time, circulation is normal.

Open highway traffic. /



Jaime Insa / AGM



As reported by the City Council, the boulevards of the municipality were filled with water and in some of them there were

vehicle overflows and drags. One of the most affected was that of Cañarete. The area of ​​the industrial estate of the municipality was also visibly affected by the great waterspout.

In addition, heavy rains have also produced a

break in the general drinking water at the entrance to the urban nucleus. Likewise, the Consistory is already working to solve the incident, but there may still be cuts in the supply.

Gallery.



A street in Águilas flooded by rain, this Wednesday. /



lv



Video.



A street in Águilas, flooded by rain this Wednesday. /



LV



The strong waterspout that has fallen in just half an hour, between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m., has flooded several streets of Águilas and the water has washed away the vehicles parked in these avenues. After a meeting with the mayor of the municipality, Mari Carmen Moreno, Civil Protection sources explained to THE TRUTH that the storm, registered at eight thirty in the morning, left 25.5 liters in about 30 minutes. The troops had to rescue several people whose vehicles were swept away by the current of the water. «There have also been

flooded houses in the Poniente area, on Cartagena Street and in Calabardina, but luckily there is no need to regret personal injury ”, reported the aforementioned sources. The municipal officers and workers are now working to restore traffic on various streets closed due to the dragging of rain from the ramblas.

Video.



Streets and boulevards overflowing in Águilas. /



LV



On

Lorca, the storm has also discharged strongly in the district of Ramonete, where rainfall of 19.8 liters per square meter has been recorded. The Ramblas have also suffered the effects of the waterspout, but

there have been no incidents, confirmed to THE TRUTH the director of Civil Protection in Lorca, Ricardo Villalba, as well as in La Escarihuela-La Campana where 16.6 liters per square meter have fallen.

The Department of Emergencies and Civil Protection of Lorca has made itself available to the City of Águilas where there have been multiple incidents related to the storm.

Also in

Mazarron, a waterspout began to fall around ten in the morning. Although the storm lasted half an hour, luckily it did not leave serious incidents. Some streets of Bahía, Playa Grande and El Puerto were flooded at times.

The region of Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas was on a yellow warning until 11 a.m. this Wednesday due to rains of up to 15 liters per square meter in one hour. These precipitations can now move towards the coastal strip of Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, where the Aemet has extended the alert until 1:00 p.m.

The sum of

incidents attended by the 112 Emergency Center amounts, up to 12 noon, to 34, none of them with serious personal or material damage.

The most affected municipality has been

Eagles, with 22 incidents, all attended by firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium. The majority have been water drains (12) and rescues (8), although what they have done is to verify that the occupants of vehicles trapped by the water were well, since no one has required evacuation.

The most notable incident to which they have attended has been the circulation difficulties on the RM-11 expressway (Lorca-Águilas), which, at kilometer 27, was affected by water and drag, as well as the overflow of some boulevard. As a result of all these incidents, the

Special Civil Protection Plan against Flood Risk in the Region of Murcia in the emergency phase, level 0.