After the success of the first edition, the Torremolinos Wingfoil by Diputación de Málaga returns this year with important innovations that consolidate the event internationally and among fans of this emerging specialty. The event goes up a level and for the first time will grant six direct places for the Wingfoil World Championship, while the Global Wingsports Association (GWA) has also chosen it as the venue for the World Master Championship. The test will take place again on the beach of Costa Lago, although the organization has delayed the dates with respect to the first edition and will be held on June 3 and 4, with an alternative to the 10 and 11 of the same month in case of that the wind did not accompany. Just at that time of year the window opens for the best sailing conditions, with mild prevailing winds from the west and thermals ideal for wingfoiling. In any case, what characterizes this sport is its versatility, since it can be practiced with different winds and even with waves to surf. At the rider level, the presence of Marina Alabau, a gold medalist at the London Olympic Games in 2012, two-time windsurfing world champion and five times European champion, has already been confirmed. In Torremolinos there will also be Nathan Berger, current world junior and under-14 champion of the GWA and the World Cup in 2022. Fabian Muhmenthaler, one of the best riders of the moment, will also compete in a test in which the presence is expected from other specialists from all over Spain. Participants who do not get a direct pass will obtain points for the GWA Qualifying Series, the qualifying circuit prior to the main one. Fun Race Amateur The organization has also wanted local amateurs to have their space among the professionals. For this, a Fun Race Amateur championship will be held so that they can test their level during the days of the Torremolinos Wingfoil celebration. Weekend Wingfoil Expo The Torremolinos Wingfoil prepares a great setup in the Costa Lago area that will go beyond the competition. During all the days that the event lasts, visitors will find a great atmosphere in a limited area. Different brands related to the sector are going to participate in the Weekend Wingfoil Expo, where they will exhibit their products so that they can be tested by those who are interested in getting started in this sport. To complete this wide range of games and competitions, the organization will install a ‘wave’ ramp for practicing surfskate where classes will be given free of charge.