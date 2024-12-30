He Sevilla FC This Monday celebrated the farewell ceremony for Jesús Navas, who is definitively retiring from professional football after two decades in the elite. The Sánchez-Pizjuán has become the football capital for a few hours to pay big tribute to the living legend of Sevillismo. Football personalities have colonized the Seville capital to bid farewell to the palatial man, who has hung up his boots, reviewing his entire professional career.

Although the central event of this goodbye was located in the Sevilla stadium, the rest of the city did not want to be oblivious to this moment. Not in vain, Navas is one of the most important contemporary Sevillians in the recent history of the province and, in fact, on May 30 he will receive the Gold Medal of the City of Seville. Hence, one of the most emblematic buildings in the city, the Torre del Oro, projected this Monday the logo designed by the club whose motto is ‘Navas, legend’.

In addition, the special lighting of the Pelli Tower It has turned red tonight to accompany the palace on this night of farewells. The mayor of the city himself, Jose Luis Sanzhas been in charge of dedicating this wink to Jesús Navas through social networks.

«Today the city also pays tribute to Jesús Navas, who will receive the Gold Medal of the City of Seville on May 30. Thank you for carrying the name of Seville throughout the world during your career and for being a reference of sportsmanship for generations of young people. #DespedidadeLeyenda”, thus quotes the message from the Seville councilor.