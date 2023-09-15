In the final stretch of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which concludes next Sunday, the films with the best chance of reaching the Oscars are already beginning to emerge, such as “Lee”, and those that have not met the expectations, like Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins.”

This Wednesday, the Gala program of the Canadian exhibition, considered one of the most important in the world and traditionally the preferred launch platform for Oscar nominations, features “Fair Play” and “Smugglers.”

“Fair Play”, directed by American Chloe Domont and starring Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich and Eddie Marsan, has been described as “a ‘Wall Street’ in the era of the #metoo movement.”

Dynevor and Ehrenreich play a couple who keep their romantic relationship secret so as not to violate the rules of the company where they work, a major Wall Street investment fund.

For its part, “Smugglers” is a South Korean film directed by Ryoo Seung-wandirector of films such as “Veteran” (2015) and “Escape from Mogadishu” (2021).

The film focuses on a group of women who make a living collecting shellfish but have to resort to smuggling to survive in South Korea 50 years ago.

“Fair Play” is not the first film focused on the world of Wall Street to be screened this year at TIFF, which began on September 7 and concludes on the 17th of this month.

Last Friday took place the world premiere of “Dumb Money”, the film by Australian Craig Gillespie about the 2021 listing scandal of the GameStop company, whose shares skyrocketed thanks to millions of small investors who challenged the large funds.

“Dumb Money” has many of the ingredients that have convinced members of the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to nominate films for the Oscars in the past.

Critics have praised Paul Dano’s performance and called the film “a winning film” that is fun, irreverent and satisfies all audiences.

Other performances that at TIFF are highlighted as deserving of a statuette is that of Kate Winslet in “Lee”, a film about the American photographer of the Second World War Lee Miller (1907-1977) that has been directed by Ellen Kuras.

“Variety” has pointed out that Winslet gives “everything” in her representation of the photographer for the sake of a possible nomination for the Oscars, an award that the British actress already won in 2008 for “The Reader” and for which she has been nominated in a total of seven occasions.

Another film received with approval in Toronto is “American Fiction”, debut film by Cord Jefferson and starring Jeffrey Wright.

This adaptation of Percival Everett’s book “Erasure” is a satire on artistic integrity and has become a leading contender for TIFF’s coveted Audience Award, an award given by popular vote.

On numerous occasions, the film that won the Audience Award has become one of the Oscar winners, such as in 1988 with “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”, in 1999 with “American Beauty”, in 2000 with “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” or more recently in 2020 with “Nomadland”.

But perhaps the one that has generated the most approval so far is the new version of “Stop Making Sense”, which documents the 1984 tour of “Talking Heads”, the legendary band led by David Byrne.

The new version of this cult film has been restored, its quality increased to 4K and projected at TIFF on an IMAX screen before an audience that during its premiere on Monday could not resist getting out of their seats and dancing.

Its premiere has also served for the first time since 2002 that all the members of the band (David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Cris Frantz and Jerry Harrison) gathered to attend the screening.

And if “Stop Making Sense” has been a success with audiences and critics, the same cannot be said for “Next Goal Wins”, the latest film by New Zealand director Taika Waititi. Oscar winner in 2020 with “Jojo Rabbit.”

The premiere of the film, starring among others Elisabeth Moss, Michael Fassbender and Oscar Kightley and which narrates the American Samoa soccer team’s attempt to reach the Soccer World Cup, has been received with divided opinions.

For some specialized press, Waititi’s comedy, filmed with the real Samoan players, including a transgender athlete, is anything but funny, while others have highlighted the ovation that the public gave it at its premiere in Toronto.