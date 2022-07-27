Against the Cypriots of Apollon (who will make the Champions League), Juric launches the babies who stand up to their rivals. In the second half inside the owners and in the final Sanabria marks another victory

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

A beautiful goal by Tonny Sanabria, the first of his summer, allows Toro to drop the trio. Also beaten Apollon Limassol, and it is the third victory in a row of this football in July. Juric’s team plays for an hour with all the young players lined up from the first minute, then closes with the owners and deservedly finds the goal. It is not only the third victory, it is also the third test that the grenades close without conceding goals. It was the last friendly match in Austria: on Saturday the grenades will leave for Nice with many more good indications.

Make way for young people – See also Goals, kebabs and watches: Pogba and Torino, it's a story of the heart Ivan Juric has not lost the habit of surprising. And the first effective shot is given at the start, at the presentation of the formations. The flurry of friendlies one after the other (played every three days), with the next match in Nice on Saturday practically around the corner, push the coach to choose a team filled with young people. At the start, therefore, the owners are almost all on the bench, with some exceptions. Against the Cypriots of Apollon Limassol (they will start from the third round of the Champions League) there is therefore a Toro-2 full of desire and enthusiasm. Who, throughout the first half, plays equally and, for large parts of the first part of the match, is also preferred. Between the posts goes Berisha, the defensive trio is led by captain Armando Izzo, with the youngsters Adopo and N’Guessan. On the green line bands with Bayeye and Antolini (born in 2004), in the middle next to Segre is Verdi. In front of Edera and Horvath on the trocar, with Zaza as center forward. See also Aldo Rocha could emigrate to Spanish football

Toro controls, runs, presses and has the most dangerous opportunity of the first half with a free kick from Verdi from the edge (26 ‘): the intervention of the Cypriot goalkeeper was miraculous. At the interval it is 0-0, but with the young bull leaving a good impression.

Here are the owners – Until game time, Toro goes on with these men snatching the coach’s compliments off the bench. At the sixtieth on the dot, the Croatian coach sends the owners onto the field thus redesigning the grenade: Djidji, Zima and Rodriguez in defense; Singo and Aina on the wings, Lukic and Ricci in the direction. Trocar with Seck and Linetty behind Sanabria. Naturally the pace of the grenades changes, they are constantly played in the Cypriot half of the pitch. Sanabria and Seck close to the advantage. The goal that breaks the balance of the score comes six minutes from the end and is a goal that snatches the applause of the hundreds of fans present in the stands: Rodriguez dishes a powerful free kick from the left of the penalty area, Sanabria in the center of the ‘area stamps dry and sends the ball to the intersection. It is his first goal of the preseason. See also Millionaires: sad farewell in the 2022-I League, new defeat

July 27, 2022 (change July 27, 2022 | 19:59)

