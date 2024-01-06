Fabio is a destroyed father, but asks that the death of his son Antonello Mochi not be in vain and appeals to all young people like him

Only those who have lost a child can understand this father's great pain. On New Year's morning Fabio woke up and did not see his son Antonello Mochi wander around the house. Her heart immediately knew that something bad had happened.

Then, they arrived at his door law enforcement officers and asked him and his wife to accompany them to the hospital. At that moment the world of the two parents collapsed. The worst part came once we reached the health facility:

We hoped that nothing irreparable had happened to him. But when they asked me to turn down a corridor, instead of going straight, my world collapsed.

Antonello Mochi was involved in a dramatic road accident on New Year's Eve. The dynamics of the events are not yet clear and are being examined by the police. He has first hit another car with 4 people on board, then his vehicle careened until it finished the race against a traffic island tree. The boy was urgently transported to hospital, but shortly afterwards, due to the serious injuries sustained, his heart failed. stopped forever.

The appeal of Antonello Mochi's father

Today his father wants to launch an appeal for something to be done to prevent such tragedies. He is aware of the fact that his son used to don't wear a belt and use the phone while drivingreasons for frequent anger.

To answer a call or a message you can die or become guilty of tragedies that scar you for life.

Fabio would like safety measures to be adopted, such as a device that does not allow you to use your cell phone while driving or a alcohollockwhich does not allow a person under the influence of alcohol to start the vehicle.