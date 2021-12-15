It’s match time at the Grande Torino Olympic stadium, but this time the players involved are only four. Vanya Milinkovic-Savic, Marko Pjaca, Well Kone and Karol Linetty in fact they challenged each other in a tournament of FIFA 22 – in collaboration with EA Sports And Serie A League -, first divided into teams of two and then the singles of the winning team to decide the best player. To get on the top step of the podium, also bringing home the trophy, it was Marko Pjaca who, after winning the team challenge together with Milinkovic-Savic, subsequently triumphed as a single beating 0 to 2 what was previously the his teammate. At the end of the final, once the winner has been revealed, the Croatian midfielder asked the question “How do you feel?” made by teammates, he jokingly replies like this: “Normal, I honestly expected it”.