Toril has made almost a full in his first seven games directing Real Madrid in the First Iberdrola, with six of the seven possible victories. Or, what is the same, he has added 18 of the 21 points at stake. The Andalusian coach arrived on November 29 to relieve David Aznar on the Madrid bench, coach who was promoted and kept Tacon in the First Division and who led Real Madrid to the historic qualification for the Champions League last season. And he is fulfilling his goal of changing the course of the team after a poor league start.

White, who are now going through a sweet moment after five wins in a row in the League, They have cleared all the doubts that arose at the beginning of this season and appear as candidates to win the European ticket. In fact, Madrid is eight points away from the Champions zone, with three games less than some of its rivals. Two of these three pending matches are against Atlético and Granadilla, their two great rivals in the fight for the Champions League.

For now, the Toril team faces the last match of February (Eibar, Sunday at 11:00) with the challenge of adding a new triumph with which to continue climbing positions in the classification. After the national team break, a heart-stopping month of March will arrive, with the Champions League quarter-final tie against Barça and several decisive games in the League (Athletic, Barça…).

Returning to Toril. The Andalusian coach only has a blemish on his beginnings in women’s football. And it is that the Madrid coach has won almost everything, with Barça (1-3) being the only account pending from him. Toril has not only lost to the azulgranas in the League, his team has also been eliminated in the semifinals of the Super Cup (1-0). Even sothe white coach has managed to get his players to make it difficult for the almighty Barçawith a shot of motivation for new appointments against the Catalans.

All the results of Toril in the First Iberdrola

Villarreal 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-3 Barca

Madrid CFF 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-0 Sporting Huelva

Real Madrid 3-1 Seville

Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-0 Betis