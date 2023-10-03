“Heroes in Colombia do exist,” said a banner that hung from the bridge at 100th and Seventh Street, north of Bogotá. The same slogan adorned the base of a sculpture by artist Felisza Burstyn in honor of Gandhi, which protesters renamed: Heroes forever. On the grass, around the work, lay photos of the soldiers who died in combat so far this year, guarded by members of the elite Police command. The purposes of the day were diverse, from the commemoration of the seven years since the victory of the No in the 2017 plebiscite, to the tribute to the ‘fallen’. What the opposition initially called a counter-march to the one called by the Government last week, ended up being a symbolic rally of no more than 100 attendees.

Starting at five in the afternoon, little by little, people arrived. Unlike the official protests, the majority were older adults and there were few young people. In addition to torches and candles, many wore caps and jackets with some type of political propaganda. The most repeated name was that of Julián Uscátegui, candidate for the Bogotá Council for the Democratic Center. Another of the conveners was his brother, the Uribe congressman José Jaime Uscátegui. The two are sons of Jaime Humberto Uscátegui, an Army general now retired and convicted by justice for having allowed the paramilitaries to massacre 49 people in Mapiripán, Meta, in 1997.

María Fernanda Cabal and her husband, José Félix Lafaurie, this October 2 in Bogotá. Santiago Mesa

Most of the attendees and the convening organizations had some type of relationship with military personnel, both active and retired. Representative Uscátegui assures that an event is held every October 2 because “a part of the Colombian people feels cheated, since they won at the polls, but majorities were imposed that advanced the processes in Havana. And today there are criminals against humanity named as congressmen and the victims asking for justice.” Curiously, the hope that his father has left to clear his name is that the transitional justice system created in Havana annuls his conviction, issued by the ordinary justice system. In 2022, the general managed to get the Appeals Section of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) to agree to carry out this review, which is in process.

The presence of former President Álvaro Uribe was longed for with great expectation. It had been announced on social networks that he would attend the meeting. Although he did not arrive, his figure was present in the speeches and when a passerby questioned the protesters saying that the Uribe Government was a “dictatorship,” in unison they responded with strong insults.

Participants of the sit-in before the event began. Santiago Mesa

Other notable figures from the right did arrive, such as Senator María Fernanda Cabal; her husband, José Félix Lafaurie, head of the ranchers’ union and member of the Petro Government’s negotiating team in the dialogues with the ELN; the candidate for Mayor of Bogotá and former Minister of Defense of Iván Duque, Diego Molano; the commander of the Army in that same Government, Eduardo Zapateiro; and General Jesús Armando Arias Cabrales, also convicted of the disappearance of people during the military retake of the Bogotá Palace of Justice in 1985.

The central event took place in the middle of the dim light of the fire of the torches and candles. Zapateiro took a microphone. After shouting a characteristic and warrior “Ajúa!”, which made him famous as a troop commander, he recited the patriotic prayer, a very common Catholic prayer in the military and which ends with: “My greatest ambition is to carry with honor the Colombian title and, if necessary, die to defend yourself.” After him, the two Uscátegui brothers gave speeches.

The star of the night was Senator Cabal. Among the euphoria of the attendees and shouts of “President!”, She began with strong and direct words: “Colombia is not socialist, nor will it ever be. “Here we are not governed by the front line, nor by the M-19, nor by the dissidents, nor by the ELN.” She continued her intervention by criticizing Gustavo Petro, referring to the scandal involving her son Nicolás Petro and accusing him of coming to power with money from drug trafficking and thanks to ‘favors’ from the Registry Office. She also called her Cabinet a “madhouse of ministers” and left amid cheers.

General Eduardo Zapateiro addresses the attendees of the sit-in. Santiago Mesa

Among the few young people in the space was Marlon Dueñas, 22, who had an embroidered cap that said ‘Cabal.’ He explained to EL PAÍS that he served in the military, like many in his family, and that is why it was necessary for him to be there, paying tribute ‘to the fallen’, and demanding peace for all, including the members of the military forces.

Other attendees were tougher. Someone exclaimed angrily that Colombia is going through “a dark night” since “a guerrilla” governs it. [Petro fue miembro de la guerrilla del M-19, que se desmovilizó hace más de 30 años], and that left-wing militants need to “go to therapy” and “learn to read.” The mood was hostile for anyone who did not harangue along those same lines.

After two hours, the self-proclaimed march that sought to overshadow Petro’s “taking of Bogotá” closed peacefully. It was a symbolic act that, as was heard among murmurs, left disappointments among those who felt that he had been too small and those who were not comfortable with the prominence of the Council candidate.

The torch sit-in, this Monday in Bogotá. Santiago Mesa

