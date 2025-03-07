Time passes and doubts about whether the combat between Ilyia Topuria and Islam Makhachev will continue to prevail in the conversations of the passionate by mixed martial arts (MMA). Everything seemed simple after the Hispanic-Georgian will leave the belt vacant of the pen weight. The dates for both squares in the ‘International Fight Week’ in June, in which Russian had expressed interest in fighting.

However, from the Makhachev surroundings they began to reject the proposal, arguing that they had already faced Volkanovski, feather champion, in the past. That is why they asked that Topuria will make a PREVIOUS FIGHT IN THE LIGHTto demonstrate your legitimacy. Today nothing is still known, but from the team of El Matador and the UFC itself, the goal is to celebrate said duel.

Given the numerous questions, Ilyia Topuria agent, Malki Kawa spoke about the subject in Ariel Helwani’s program. Here explained the decision to go up category and that although you think that Makhachev will finally be the opponent, the UFC has The last word. «Ilia Topuria is thinking about longevity, he is thinking about the fact that it is almost a reduction of 50 pounds every time. It’s time to go to 155. I’m sure Islam will accept it. I’m sure we’ll fight for that belt, but really It does not depend on us”Kawa said.

In addition, he also made it clear that the decision to abandon the pen weight, with the consequent loss of the title, was not taken lightly: «We did not skip from here to there without having the conversations and certain things … no one has said that We cannot fight for the title». This demonstrates the clear interest of Dana White’s company to make the clash official, since, with permission from Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, this is the best fight that can be given today.









Even with everything, the future is still uncertain for both athletes, so we will have to wait to see how negotiations evolve. In case it is not disputed, it should be pending the figure of Charles Oliveira, which can be the next opponent of both. One of the alternatives would be face it with Topuria in summer‘freezing’ to Russian. The other option would be to join Makhachev, being the Hispanic-Georgian who would be waiting.