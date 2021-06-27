CP3 does not shine in shooting, but in the final it is decisive, the first choice of the 2018 Draft ended with 22 rebounds. Disappointing crowder

Riccardo Pratesi & commat; rprat75

June 27

– Milan

Chris Paul is one win from the first Finals of his career at 36. Los Angeles’ win in Game 4 allows his Phoenix Suns to climb 3-1 in the series with the Clippers. To stay ahead 48 ‘and win at the Staples Center for Coach Williams it was enough to shoot with 36%, thanks to 32.5% of the opponents. Sure the Suns defended hard, but Los Angeles’ demerits are clear. Difficult to make enthusiastic evaluations after such a race, certainly intense and vibrant, for the final sprint, but certainly not well played. These are the best and worst of the fourth challenge in the West.

Paul: top – He certainly did not shine, the 6/22 shooting testifies to it. But in the incandescent final, under pressure, with Booker on the bench with 6 fouls, he first repeatedly claimed and defended the ball and then made 5/6 from the line in the last 7 ”of play. His free throws won the game at the Suns. He did not tremble, at the most beautiful.

George: flop – 5/20 shooting is just a little bit for what should have been the reference of the Clippers. Ok the 16 rebounds, ok the 6 assists, ok that in defense his does. But 5/20 cannot be enough to earn the Finals. He adds the further load, with another error from the line with the game in the balance, as in game 2. This time he is wrong with 6 ”to play, down by 3 points. He was then forced to miss the next attempt to hunt for the offensive rebound. He trembles at the most beautiful.

Ayton: top – The center first choice of the 2018 Draft scored 19 points, dropped 22 rebounds (there were chances with all those mistakes …) and added 4 blocks as icing on the cake. He messed up a bit in the end, but he was an absolute certainty on both sides of the pitch for the Arizona Suns.

Crowder: flop – One expects the experienced player, in a youth team, under pressure to be able to lead by example. After all, he knows the playoffs well, as an old trader. Instead, he shot 1/8 from the field, almost making his attackers play 4 against 5. Disappointing.

Cousins: flop – This time he does it big even for his wretched standards. Recidivist. After the mess of race 2, then the wrong protagonist of the throw-in that had given the success to the Suns at the last second, he falls back. Coach Lue renews his confidence in the sprint, he elbows in the line and earns a foul. Bravo, you will say. Too bad that with 5 ”to play on -2, trying to miss the next free to grab the rebound, he shoots on the board without touching the iron. Giving the impression of not knowing the rule. It’s infraction, Boogie. Ball to the Suns, who put the game in the safe. Heading error at JR Smith at the 2018 Finals from Cavalier.

Zubac: top – Nobody gets it. When he ends up on the ground Kennard has to come to help him get up. And he finds himself battling the giant Ayton, an extraordinary athlete. Yet the long Croatian fights like a lion, becoming a rare Clippers certainty on an evening when scoring seems like a titanic undertaking. 13 points, 14 rebounds, 40 ‘of field giving the soul. Not enough, but not his fault.