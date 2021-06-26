Milwaukee dominates the second act. Jrue cancels Hawks star and hurts on offense, Giannis is a runaway train impossible to stop

A whole different story. Milwaukee dominates game-2 of the Eastern Conference final, overwhelming Atlanta 125-91 and drawing the series 1-1. A game without history, which the Bucks led from start to finish, even reaching a 41-point advantage. Here is who were the best and worst of this second act.

HOLIDAY: TOP – Sensational, on both sides of the field. In attack he is a force of nature, with 22 points of which 14 in the second quarter, the one in which Milwaukee makes the difference. He manages to orchestrate the attack (7 assists) with the help of Middleton as well as making the basket in first person. And he manages to do it all while keeping Trae Young, public peril number one, at bay. It sticks on him at the start of the game just enough to send him into confusion, to prevent him from being that cold serial scorer who got the Bucks in trouble in Game-1. He had played great already in the first game: he managed to go further.

YOUNG: FLOP – His worst race in these which are the playoffs of his consecration. He closes with 15 points and 6/16 shooting, but what really weighs on his fiasco are the 9 turnovers. Not only does he never manage to get into rhythm, but he never turns on Atlanta’s attack: the ball does not turn as it should, he takes unlikely shots in the second quarter. It seems the Young of the beginning of the season is back, the one who had the instinct to do everything by himself, the one before the McMillan treatment. Really bad game.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO: TOP – A moving train impossible to stop. He closes his series of games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, but dominates with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 29 ‘, giving the feeling that if it were needed he could have risen further in level. His instincts soon make him realize that he can tear apart the Atlanta defense by attacking the iron and he sets about doing so continuously, avoiding those stubborn and often damaging three-way attempts. Matured.

LOPEZ: TOP – Gorgeous game on both sides of the pitch. Closes with 16 points, capable of hurting both from the bow (3/5 from three) and close to the iron. In defense it is a wall against which the Hawks raids to the iron crash: dirty 5 balls, contest 18 shots. It’s coach Bud’s secret weapon: when he bites like he did in this race-2 Milwaukee he becomes truly irresistible.

CAPELA: FLOP – The anchor of the Atlanta defense this time is an open gate that Milwaukee slips into often and willingly. More than protecting the iron, he looks like the keeper of a sanctuary that welcomes visitors. He understands little. Wrong game, beyond just two points in 25 ‘.

BOGDANOVIC: FLOP – Almost ungenerous to include him on the flops, as he is playing on one leg not as of today. He goes on the pitch anyway, trying to put his maximum effort into it, but Atlanta would need much more than the 8 points and 4 assists with which he closed the match.

