On May 4, patriotic class hours are held in Russian schools – “Talk about the Important” on the topic of the upcoming Victory Day and the Immortal Regiment campaign. Methodological materials for classes are published on the official website of the service razgovor.edsoo.ru.

Talking about the important May 4th is the essence

The federal speaker is a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, retired colonel Ivan Petrovich Lytkin.

The purpose of the classes is to form in students of grades 1-11 the initial ideas about the heroism of Soviet soldiers during the Great Patriotic War and the feats they performed. Classes are designed to instill in schoolchildren a respectful attitude to such values ​​as duty and service to the Fatherland, patriotism.

In addition, thematic “Conversations about the Important” are designed to preserve historical memory and strengthen the connection between generations.

Talking about important May 4 – script

Different methodological materials have been prepared for pupils of junior and senior classes. Classes are accompanied by video clips, presentations, reading excerpts from literary works. Pupils are invited to a discussion, each student can express their opinion and speculate on the topic of the class hour.

Particular attention is paid to the action “Immortal Regiment”. Children and teenagers will be explained how important it is to remember the names of the defenders of the Motherland and the feat that they accomplished for future generations. Also, schoolchildren will be told about the symbols of the Victory, older students will be introduced to a brief chronology of the events of the war, they will be told about the main battles and turning points.

In April, “Conversations about the Important” were held in schools of the Russian Federation on the theme of the Day of Remembrance of the Nazi Genocide of the Soviet People. The students were told about the tragic events during the Great Patriotic War and drew their attention to the importance of preserving historical truth.