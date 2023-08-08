The legendary British brand Lotus has had quite a turbulent life and is currently reinventing itself completely. It’s a good time for us to bundle our best tests and articles about the brand – and link them to a comprehensive model overview, from the first post-war soapbox to the latest Evija hypercar. You can see them all in a row in our beautiful, 204-page TopGear Lotus Special!

Have you ever stopped to think how many versions of the Lotus Esprit have been made, or of the Elise? We do now, and… there are many, many. And did you know, for example, that Lotus was already working on a fast four-seater in the 1960s? That they ever even made a front wheel drive roadster? And an Opel sedan on steroids?

The brand history in the TopGear Lotus Special

We go beyond just the known and unknown street cars. All Lotus models are given a type number at birth, from the MK I (Type, er, 1) and the Seven (guess three times) to the Eletre (Type 132), and you will find them all in our Special. Formula 1 cars? But of course. Le Mans racers? Certainly. Racing bikes? Yes also!

We also dive into the story of founder Colin Chapman and the history of the brand and its extremely successful racing team. We look at the promising future plans under Geely’s new administration. And we have an exclusive interview for you with Clive Chapman, son of Colin and the man behind Classic Team Lotus, the company that runs and maintains historic Lotus racers.

In short: the TopGear Lotus Special contains everything you want to know about the brand – about then, now and later – and more. Buy it now in the store or conveniently online here. We wish you a lot of reading pleasure!