You see, we can't stop talking about it: this is already the third Top Gear Ferrari Special! This extra thick bundle of the best tests and stories about everyone's favorite Italian supercar brand is now available in stores throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. Not near you? Then you can also order it here.

A lot has happened at Ferrari in recent years. The core of their model range, the mid-engine V8 supercar, was succeeded by the new 296 GTB with hybrid V6. The graceful and modest coupe with V8 in the front just returned, in the form of the Roma. The SF90 super hybrid got an extra intense version. And for the very first time in the brand's history, a four-door, four-seater car appeared that is 'really not an SUV': the Purosangue, complete with a naturally aspirated V12 in the nose.

Plenty of action in the TopGear Ferrari Special III

We have ridden all of the above and more for TopGear Magazine in recent years and have now bundled them in this Special. We also extensively highlight Ferrari's Icona series, with two variations of the windshield-less Monza and the eighties-tastic Daytona SP3 – including in a multi-test with windshield-less roadsters from 'foreign brands'. We even drive a number of classics, including a crazy tuned Testarossa and a Dino restomod.

Of course, we also reflect on the brand's 75th anniversary (in 2022); at the XX sub-brand from which the first road car, the SF90 XX, recently emerged; and at the one offs – made-to-order models of which no second exists – that regularly roll out of Maranello. Speaking of Maranello: if you ever visit there, we also have the necessary tips for you.

In short: the Top Gear Ferrari Special III contains everything you could possibly know about the latest Ferraris, the brand itself and everything surrounding it. Buy it now in the store or easily online here. We wish you a lot of reading pleasure!