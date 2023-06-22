One of the competitions that has been gaining strength over the years is the Colombian league. The coffee clubs have done a good job in international tournaments where they have become serious rivals to beat.
It is for this reason that the Colombian National Team has played a good role in the most recent World Cups, leaving everything on the pitch and earning the love of the fans. To show a button, a few days ago they beat Germany as visitors by a score of 2-0, making it clear that they are here to compete face to face with any football power.
Today in 90min we present you who are the 10 most winning clubs in the history of Colombian football,
The ‘champion of southern Colombia’ is one of the squads that continue to seek to increase their record in the competition.
So far, the team has won one title, the same one they achieved in the 2006 Apertura, beating Deportivo Cali 2-1 in the grand final.
Another of the most winning clubs in Colombia is Deportes Tolima. The group of Los Pijaos adds 3 titles: 2003, 2018 and 2021.
In the most recent one, they beat Millonarios in the final, in an entertaining game that gave them their third championship.
One of the most historic clubs in Colombia is Once Caldas. The Manizales squad can boast that they have 4 championships in their showcases: 1950, 2003, 2009 and 2010.
The Independiente de Medellín team is one of the coffee clubs that has suffered the most with the issue of runners-up, however, on 6 occasions (1955, 1957, 2002, 2004, 2009 and 2016) managed to achieve the feat by lifting the long-awaited title.
Santa Fe has so far added 9 championships in its entire history in Colombian soccer: 1948, 1958, 1960, 1966, 1971, 1975, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Without a doubt, a team that is always one of the protagonists to the title.
Club Deportivo Popular Junior has 9 Colombian First Division championships: 1977, 1980, 1993, nineteen ninety five, 2004, 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2019.
In the most recent one they beat Deportivo Pasto in a cardiac final that was defined from the eleven steps.
The Azucarero squad is another of the distinctive clubs of Colombian soccer. Deportivo Cali has so far 10 titles: 1965, 1967, 1969, 1970, 1974, nineteen ninety five, 1998, 2005, 2015 and 2021.
In 2021 they beat Deportes Tolima in the grand final by a score of 3-2.
Already entered in the first three places of the top appears the Club de América de Cali. Undoubtedly, one of the greatest exponents of coffee soccer that can boast of having 15 championships.
What about the Millionaires team? Without a doubt, one of the most important and winning clubs in Colombia. Together with América de Cali they add 15 championships in its history.
Today, the most winning team in Colombia is Atlético Nacional. Loved or hated, with Purslane there are no half measures.
So far Nacional adds nothing more and nothing less than 17 championships in all its history.
