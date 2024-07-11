According to the criteria of
University institutions, which in the United States have historically enjoyed a privilege that does not exist in other countries, are currently under the scrutiny of citizens, despite the fact that they represent invaluable benefits in terms of salaries. In 2024, The salary of college graduates will be approximately 37 percent higher than those people who did not complete their studies.
The information was revealed by the compensation company PayScalewhich also detailed that people who graduated from college have an average salary of US$78,000 per year, while those who only have a high school degree receive an average salary of US$49,400. In that sense, College degree jobs that offer better salary income According to the report, they are the following::
- Media Director: US$124,000 average annual income
- Digital Marketing Director: US$119,000 average annual income
- Financial services producer: US$118,000 average annual income
- Engineering Team Leader: US$117,000 average annual income
- Content Director: US$117,000 average annual income
- Design Director, Interior Designer: $109,000 average annual income
- Professional Engineer: Average annual income of US$106,000
- Channel Marketing Manager: US$100,000 average annual income
- Demand Generation Manager: US$100,000 average annual income
- Marketing Automation Manager: US$97,300
Universities with the highest income return
The study carried out by the company also determined which are the universities in which Graduates earn more incomewhich are listed below:
- Harvey Mudd College
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- US Merchant Marine Academy
- US Military Academy
- US Naval Academy
- SUNY Maritime College
- Colorado School of Mines
- US Air Force Academy
- California Institute of Technology
