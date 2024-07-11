Based on data obtained on the income of American citizens, a company produced a report in which it determined that People who complete university studies earn significantly higher salaries to those who perceive those who do not, although Some races stand out over others by ensuring a good source of income.

According to the criteria of

University institutions, which in the United States have historically enjoyed a privilege that does not exist in other countries, are currently under the scrutiny of citizens, despite the fact that they represent invaluable benefits in terms of salaries. In 2024, The salary of college graduates will be approximately 37 percent higher than those people who did not complete their studies.

The information was revealed by the compensation company PayScalewhich also detailed that people who graduated from college have an average salary of US$78,000 per year, while those who only have a high school degree receive an average salary of US$49,400. In that sense, College degree jobs that offer better salary income According to the report, they are the following::

Media Director: US$124,000 average annual income Digital Marketing Director: US$119,000 average annual income Financial services producer: US$118,000 average annual income Engineering Team Leader: US$117,000 average annual income Content Director: US$117,000 average annual income Design Director, Interior Designer: $109,000 average annual income Professional Engineer: Average annual income of US$106,000 Channel Marketing Manager: US$100,000 average annual income Demand Generation Manager: US$100,000 average annual income Marketing Automation Manager: US$97,300

It is no coincidence that American citizens have a negative view of university institutions, whose tuition costs continue to suffer uncontrolled increases. “The College ROI Report indicates that the answer to the question is: ‘Yes, college is still worth it“as long as students have a strategy for their career goals,” the company said in the introduction to the report.

Universities with the highest income return

The study carried out by the company also determined which are the universities in which Graduates earn more incomewhich are listed below: