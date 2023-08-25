Paris (AFP)

Sweden advanced for the first time in its history to the top of the FIFA Women’s World Ranking, overtaking world champions Spain.

And Sweden, which ranked third in the 2023 World Cup that was held in Australia and New Zealand, found itself in the lead by rising two places and displacing the United States, which fell to third place, after its exit from the round of 16, in one of the biggest surprises of the Women’s World Cup.

As expected, the Spanish team that won the title was one of the most improved in the standings, as it jumped four places to become second behind Sweden.

Despite reaching the semi-finals in the tournament held on home soil, Australia remained outside the top ten, finishing in eleventh place.

Germany paid the price for its bad recent participation, as it exited in the first round and fell to sixth place.

top ten

1- Sweden: 2069.17 points

2- Spain: 2051.84

3- The United States: 2051.21

4- England: 2030.14

5- France: 17.2004

6- Germany: 1987.67

7- The Netherlands: 1984.5

8- Japan: 1961.35

9- Brazil: 1949.41

10- Canada: 1944.84