Today begins day 6 of the Apertura 2022, but first we present you the top scorers so far in the Mexican championship. Santiago Giménez leads the table, although with his departure to Feyenoord, he will leave the top at any moment.
The start of the Mexican striker’s tournament has been extraordinary, although Cruz Azul has not performed as expected, this start of the championship has confirmed the great moment that the footballer is experiencing, so much so that he has already emigrated to Europe to play with Feyenoord. 5 goals in 5 games to be at the top of Liga MX scorers.
After a very complicated Clausura 2022, the naturalized Mexican has started this Apertura 2022 in a great way, placing himself near the top of scoring. Rayados de Monterrey is the best offense in the tournament with him as the main scorer. There are 4 goals in 5 games played for the twin.
His adaptation to Mexican football with Club León has been good, so much so that at this start of the tournament he records 4 goals in 5 games played with the beast. The Argentine striker is responding in his debut in Liga MX.
Without a doubt, the Uruguayan soccer player continues to show that his place in Liga MX is with Toluca. The Uruguayan has scored 3 goals in 5 games, and has also collaborated with assists, being essential for this great start to the tournament for Ignacio Ambriz’s team.
New tournament, same Gignac. The Frenchman has started with a good scoring quota in this tournament, which has placed Tigres UANL at the top of the championship. There are 3 goals in 5 games played for the historic feline player, who will seek his fourth scoring title this season.
After the departure of Rodrigo Aguirre, it is the Argentine striker who has become Necaxa’s attacking reference. The ‘9’ of the Rayos has scored 3 goals in 5 games of this tournament, being important for the good level that Jaime Lozano’s team has shown.
Beyond the offensive limitations that the Bravos de Juárez team may have, the Uruguayan has scored 3 goals in 4 starts in this Apertura 2022. It will be difficult for him to fight for the scoring title, but without a doubt his profitability with the border team has been good
