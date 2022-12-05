The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is located at its equator. With two round of 16 games still to play, there are already some players who have stood out as the killers of the championship and aim to achieve some great records.
Will any player be able to beat the Frenchman’s record? Just Fontainewho managed to score the World Cup in Sweden 1958 a whopping 13 goals in just 6 games? Next, we will review the top scorers of the 2022 World Cup so far:
Everton’s star striker scored again with his team, Brazil won 4-1 against South Korea and Richarlison scored a new goal on his account, there was also a celebration with a little dance with Tite and now they are waiting for their match against Croatia.
One of the sensations of the World Cup. Gakpo, with 3 goals, has also become one of the commanders of La Naranja Mecánica, which is already waiting for Argentina in the quarterfinals.
The veteran striker AC Milan He has come to show that, despite his already 36 years, he is one of a kind. After scoring the first goal against Poland in the round of 16 match, Giroud beat Thierry Henry and became the all-time leading scorer in Les Bleus.
The front of the Manchester Utd He has 3 goals to his credit, like his teammate Saka, both ranking as the top scorers in the Three Lions.
The spearhead of La Tri will not be able to improve their already good records in the tournament after the painful elimination of Ecuador in the last game of the group stage.
The 3 goals from Madrid have been key to La Roja’s pass to the round of 16 and he is one of the coach’s trusted men Luis Enrique.
Will this be the World Cup? Messi? La Albiceleste, commanded by the Rosario, managed to recover from their initial setback against Saudi Arabia and this Friday he will face Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
Tied at 3 goals with the next 6 scorers, the young midfielder from Arsenal F.C. He is taking shape in a great World Cup, redeeming himself from the unfair treatment that he was given by some media after missing his shot in the penalty shootout against Italy in the end of the euro 2020.
The Parisian is a born scorer. With 5 targets, the one of the psg He currently stands as the tournament’s top scorer. The round of 16 match against Poland He made something clear: as soon as they leave him a meter, he is unstoppable.
