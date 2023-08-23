Damac FC are not one of the main contenders for the Pro League title but they managed a very good draw against Al Riyadh after trailing 2-0 at half time.

Al Ammar led the comeback in the second half with a very good individual performance.

The Swedish forward did not perform at his best when he was in Europe, despite becoming Mainz’s all-time top scorer before leaving for Al Ettifaq in 2021.

Now, managed by Steven Gerrard and with teammates such as Jordan Henderson, he began the 2023/24 season by opening the scoring in both of his team’s victories.

It’s been a spectacular start to their title defense for Al Ittihad, who easily won their first two games of the season. However, it hasn’t been their bright new stars that have scored the important goals.

The Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah is the author of 2 goals in this start of the tournament and it is also worth noting that he averaged more than one goal per game with Al Nassr before joining Al Ittihad in 2021.

Al Riyadh had a disappointing end to Date 2 against Damac FC after conceding the equalizer in the 100th minute.

Al Abbas managed his team to maintain their perfect start by scoring 2 goals in the first half but his team could not keep the result.

Al Ittihad’s number 10 failed to establish himself in the big European leagues and began his adventure in the Middle East in 2018. He signed for Al Ittihad in 2021 and scored 6 goals during their title last season. Now, he kicked off 2023/24 with a brace on Matchday 1 for the defending champions.

In his early days at Barcelona, ​​he was unfairly labeled the “next Messi” who, after a couple of seasons, saw his career in Europe come to an end. He finally went to LAFC in 2022, but his stay in the United States United was brief to have signed a contract for 3 years.

Tello joined Al Fateh in January and enjoyed an excellent second half of the 2022/23 season. The Spaniard scored 4 goals last season and now he has 2 so far in 2023/24.

! Fashion Sakala’s first ever goal in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Fayha FC. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IdJ0n2sxRu — TR Sportzm (@TRSportzm) August 12, 2023

Sekala spent two years with Scottish Rangers before joining Al Fayha. The Zambian player’s career in Saudi Arabia is off to an impressive start, as he has scored in each of his first two appearances.

The second goal was extremely special as it allowed him to show all his qualities.

Malcom is arguably the most fit player in the current Saudi Pro League. After enjoying a successful period at Zenit Russia, following his departure from Barcelona, ​​the winger hopes to lead, with Neymar, Al Hilal’s return to glory in this 2023/24 season.

Their season has started in excellent form, with Malcom scoring a hat-trick in his side’s 3-1 win over Abha on the first date.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Riyad Mahrez helped the Brazilian to a hat-trick on his Saudi Pro League debut. He was in the right place at the right time for the 3 goals, with two shots from close range and the rest was a header.