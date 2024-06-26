A tournament as prestigious as the Eurocup always has scorers at the level of the competition. Throughout the last 10 editions, several footballers shone and left their mark, standing out for the number of scores they provided in the edition in which they played.
Players like Platini, Cristiano Ronaldo, van Basten, among others, made clear their ability to make a difference in a scenario as competitive as the Euro Cup. In 90min, we are going to review the list of the latest scorers in this competition.
France managed to become champion of this edition, largely thanks to the nine goals scored by the great Michel Platini, who in addition to winning the crown, was the first scorer in the final and had the most goals.
Another who knew how to show all his skills and appear not only on the list as the top scorer with a total of five units, but also managed to convert in the final to win his country champion.
This year, Denmark would win the cup. However, the scorers table was shared between four players where each of them scored three goals during the competition, among them is the name of Henrik Larsen, Danish player, the German Karlheinz Riedle, the Dutch Dennis Bergkamp and Tomas Brolin Swedish player.
Germany would win the Euro Cup, however, the tournament’s scorer was an English national, since with five so many, Alan Shearer won the list despite the fact that his team was eliminated in the semi-finals against the later champion.
Once again the scoring podium was shared, this time, between Patrick Kluivert from a huge tournament with the Netherlands and the Yugoslavian Savo Milošević, both managed to score five goals in this edition.
This year, the one who managed to score the most goals was a player from the Czech Republic, eliminated in the semifinals. Milan Baroš managed to put his name on the list of scorers thanks to the five many that he scored during the competition.
Euro 2008 had many goals and many scorers, however, the only one who managed to stand out from the rest by scoring one more goal than the rest was David Villa who scored four goals in the competition.
Returning to the shared podium, this year there were shouts of goals and names that could not be left out of this list. With a total of three goals each, the players who entered the list were Fernando Torres, Alan Dzagoev, Mario Mandžukić, Mario Gómez, Mario Balotelli and Cristiano Ronaldo, all with three goals.
The best footballer of this edition was able to lead France to the final against Spain, but failed to win the title. He was the tournament’s top scorer with six total goals.
With five goals each, Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick were the top scorers in the last Euro Cup. The Portuguese took the Golden Boot because he had one more assist than Schick.
|
Year
|
Name
|
Country
|
Goals
|
2021
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Portugal
|
5
|
2016
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
France
|
5
|
2012
|
Fernando Torres
|
Spain
|
3
|
2008
|
David Villa
|
Spain
|
4
|
2004
|
Milan Baros
|
Czech Republic
|
5
|
2000
|
Savo Milosevic/Patrick Kluivert
|
Yugoslavia/Holland
|
5
|
nineteen ninety six
|
Alan Shearer
|
England
|
5
|
1992
|
Henrik Larsen/Karl-Heinz Riedle/Dennis Bergkamp/Tomas Brolin
|
Denmark/Germany/Holland/Sweden
|
3
|
1988
|
Marco van Basten
|
Holland
|
5
|
1984
|
Michael Platini
|
France
|
9
|
1980
|
Klaus Allofs
|
Germany
|
3
|
1976
|
Dieter Muller
|
Germany
|
4
|
1972
|
Gerd Muller
|
Germany
|
4
|
1968
|
Dragan Dzajic
|
Yugoslavia
|
2
|
1964
|
Dezso Novac/Ferenc Bene/Chus Pereda
|
Hungary/Hungary/Spain
|
2
|
1960
|
Francois Heutte/Valentin Ivanov/Milan Galić/Viktor Ponedelnik/Drazan Jerkovic
|
France/Soviet Union/Yugoslavia/Soviet Union/Yugoslavia
|
2
#top #scorers #Euro #Cup #editions
Leave a Reply