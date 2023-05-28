Diego Pablo Simeone has been a coach who has always been associated with a defensive game, but the reality is that he is a coach who has managed to get many players to explode their goalscoring figures. Today from 90min we bring you the TOP5 goalscorers of Atlético with the Argentine on the bench:
Koke and Saúl open the TOP and it just so happens that both have scored the same number of goals. Saúl with his goal against Osasuna tied with the captain.
In his two spells at Atlético de Madrid, Carrasco has been a very important piece for Simeone. The Belgian is one of the top scorers in the squad and even so his performance has been noted on more than one occasion.
The Colombian in terms of level has been the best that has gone through Atlético de Madrid, the problem is that it lasted very little time. El Tigre left all the red and white fans dazzled. His departure was a complete mistake, since he signed for Monaco everything went downhill and without brakes.
He has never finished being an indisputable starter at Atlético de Madrid due to his irregularity. He is a player who will be remembered for being a good boost, his talents are there. 65 goals with Simeone on the bench, he is another of his warriors.
Diego Costa has undoubtedly been Simeone’s favorite striker since he arrived at Atlético de Madrid. He was in two different stages and in the last one he did not finish giving the level, but he was a striker who always stood up for the team. He was one of Simeone’s warriors.
Despite the fact that he betrayed the fans to head towards Barcelona, Griezmann has won the forgiveness of his fans and has shown on the field that he could be by far the best footballer to have worn the red and white jersey in the last decade. His number and his game support him.
|
Player
|
number of goals
|
griezmann
|
154
|
Diego Costa
|
68
|
Belt
|
65
|
falcao
|
58
|
carrasco
|
46
|
koke and saul
|
Four. Five
