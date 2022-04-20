The UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals are just around the corner and only 4 teams remain in the competition, 4 teams that will be looking to take this year’s title and have made their mark throughout the tournament. That is why we present below the players who lead the individual goalscoring table of this UEFA Women’s Champions League 2011-2022.
As additional information: of the 10 best scorers, 7 of them are still active in the competition, with Paris Saint-Germain being the team with the most players on this list with 3, followed by Barcelona with 2, Lyon and Wolfsburg with one each.
The Bayern striker managed to break into the top 10 best scorers despite the German team being out of the competition. The 24-year-old striker has 4 goals in 585 minutes.
The Blaugrana forward manages to appear in the top 10 best scorers by adding 4 goals and 1 assist in 490 minutes played.
Australian Sam Kerr always appears on these lists, and while Chelsea are out of the competition, it didn’t stop Kerr from scoring 4 goals and 2 assists in 511 minutes.
The Swiss PSG player is experiencing a great moment with the semi-finalist team and the proof of this is her 4 goals and 3 assists in 324 minutes.
Katoto has been one of PSG’s best strikers in this tournament and her 5 goals in 451 minutes are proof of that.
The Italian Girelli had a great tournament scoring 5 goals and an assist in 565 minutes played. Unfortunately, Juventus was left out of the competition.
Catarina is one of the greatest American promises and today she is one of Lyon’s best scorers. 5 goals and 2 assists in 574 minutes.
Canadian Huitema is PSG’s top scorer in this competition with 6 goals and 2 assists in just 287 minutes. Let’s talk about effectiveness.
The Queen of Spain and current player of the year has scored 8 goals and 2 assists in her 609 minutes with Barcelona in this UEFA Champions League.
The leading scorer is taken by the only Wolfsburg player present. Tabea has 9 goals and 1 assist in 688 minutes played. We’ll see if she can keep the lead after finishing the semi-finals.
#top #scorers #UEFA #Womens #Champions #League
Leave a Reply