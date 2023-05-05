Because there are footballers who are born to go through moments of extreme pressure -in football they are the superclassics– and become part of the history books, today we review the Top 10 scorers in matches between Boca Juniors and River, in the run-up to the clash this Sunday, May 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. in Argentina, for the 2023 Professional League, valid on the 15th.
Roberto Cherro is one of the great idols in the history of Boca. He was the top scorer in the history of the xeneize until 2010, the year in which it was surpassed by Martin Palermo. He played there from 1926 to 1938 and River made him 8 goals. Bunch of numbers.
He is River’s third top scorer and one of the greatest legends of Argentine soccer. He has converted the classic rival of a lifetime eight times. Between 1932 and 1939, Bernabé played 185 games with River’s shirt, won two local titles, four national and two international cups, as well as one Copa América with Argentina.
The most contemporary goalscorer in the Superclásicos. A true idol of Boca: the striker with the most goals in the history of the xeneize. When he had the River shirt in front of him, the chances of ending up celebrating were many. he turned him 9 goalsone of them for Copa Libertadores.
The Puma”. The former Argentine striker scored nine goals in the Superclásicos. He left River but years later he defended the Boca shirt, although he could not obtain the same results.
The Brazilian played for Boca from 1960 to 1965 and won the affection of all the Xeneize fans for numbing Gallinas. He played 115 games, scored 71 goals and had the luxury of scoring against River 10 times. A race scorer.
El Pinino Más scored 217 goals in 422 games with River: without a doubt, the ones he enjoyed the most were the 12 he scored in the Superclásicos against Boca Juniors.
The top scorer in the history of the Superclásicos is “Angelito” or “el Feo” Labruna. Of 36 games in which he faced them, he scored 16 goals.
