The Mexican soccer league has begun and with it the illusion of each of the 8 clubs to play a good role to advance and have greater aspirations for the title.
That is why today in 90min we present you who are the 10 top scorers in the Fiesta Grande of Liga MX. Born scorers!
The front adolf bautista He was one of the top network breakers in Mexican soccer in the league.
‘Bofo’ defended the jerseys of Tecos, Monarcas, Pachuca, Chivas, Querétaro and San Luis, scoring a total of 19 goals in the final phase of the competition.
The now commentator Luis Garcia Postigoenters the top as one of the top scorers in the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer.
The Mexican managed to get 20 goals in these instances.
In this list could not miss the ‘Master’ Benjamin Galindo. A great player and all terrain. He could score with his right or left.
He was in teams like Cruz Azul, Chivas and Santos, among others. In the leagues he got 21 annotations.
Evanivaldo Castro Silvabetter known as ‘Cabinho’, possessed a developed scoring nose, which made him win the scoring title 8 times.
As far as the leagues are concerned, the attacker scored 23 goals. He defended the cause of Pumas, León, Atlante and Tigres.
the lanky player Luis Roberto Alves marked an entire era in Aztec football.
In the Fiesta Grande ‘Zague’ managed to score 25 goals, although he did not do them with the same team. With América he scored 19 goals, with Atlante 2 and with Necaxa 5.
The ‘Big One of Cerro Azul’, Carlos Hermosillowas one of the born scorers in Mexican soccer.
The former soccer player can boast of having defended the jerseys of the most popular clubs in Mexico such as América, Chivas and Cruz Azul. In the league, the national attacker got 25 scores.
One of the strongest players that Mexican soccer has produced is Alberto García Aspe.
The midfielder was a complete player, one of those who no longer appear so easily. He got 28 goals in the league, scoring 10 with Pumas, 12 with Necaxa, 5 with Puebla and one with América.
Already entered in the first three positions appears the French striker André-Pierre Gignac.
Since his arrival in Mexican soccer, the Tigres player adapted to the needs of the club and the goals began to arrive.
As far as the league is concerned, the ‘Big Mac’ has so far 29 scores, a figure that may increase in this or in future tournaments.
The second place is occupied Jared Borgetti. The attacker and at the time national team was a ‘killer’ inside the area.
Thanks to his height, he could score good goals with his head, and he had no problem with his feet either.
The striker scored 40 goals in the league, 30 with Santos, 3 with Cruz Azul, 4 with Monterrey, 2 with Monarcas and one with Puebla.
what to say about Jose Saturnino Cardozo? Without a doubt, the best foreign player that has come to Mexican soccer.
The Paraguayan was outstanding and scored 43 goals in the Fiesta Grande, as well as being the only footballer who managed to score all these goals with the same team, the Red Devils of Toluca.
There was no defender or goalkeeper who did not fear him, this because of the quality and forcefulness that ‘Príncipe Guaraní’ had with the ball. Undoubtedly, a legend, and it will be difficult for any footballer to overcome or at least match that goal mark.
