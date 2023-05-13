‘Bofo’ defended the jerseys of Tecos, Monarcas, Pachuca, Chivas, Querétaro and San Luis, scoring a total of 19 goals in the final phase of the competition.

Luis García with the Pumas shirt. Season 90-91 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, in a duel against Chivas. pic.twitter.com/ilV35W6Yig — STADIOSdeMÉXICO 🏟 (@MXESTADIOS) November 7, 2017

The Mexican managed to get 20 goals in these instances.

He was in teams like Cruz Azul, Chivas and Santos, among others. In the leagues he got 21 annotations.

Share this lucky “Cabinho” 🇧🇷 so that your team never lacks for goals. ⚽️ Greetings Evanivaldo Castro! 👏🏻 @CabinhoOficial #SerFieraEsUnOrgullo 🦁 pic.twitter.com/KpjwuyVcDm – Club León (@clubleonfc) September 1, 2018

As far as the leagues are concerned, the attacker scored 23 goals. He defended the cause of Pumas, León, Atlante and Tigres.

In the Fiesta Grande ‘Zague’ managed to score 25 goals, although he did not do them with the same team. With América he scored 19 goals, with Atlante 2 and with Necaxa 5.

Birthday of our scorer! 🔥⚽️ We want to congratulate the historic Carlos Hermosillo today on his birthday. 🎉 We hope you had an amazing time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/JLsx1nENJe — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) July 12, 2021

The former soccer player can boast of having defended the jerseys of the most popular clubs in Mexico such as América, Chivas and Cruz Azul. In the league, the national attacker got 25 scores.

🗓️ On May 12, 1985, Alberto García Aspe scored his first goal ⚽ in the first division in a quarterfinal match between his then team Pumas UNAM 🐾 🆚 Puebla, the midfielder would score 45 goals ⚽ in his time with the university students pic.twitter.com/qDhriIGUTu — Gooooool Pass ⚽🥅 (@PaseDeGooooool) May 12, 2023

The midfielder was a complete player, one of those who no longer appear so easily. He got 28 goals in the league, scoring 10 with Pumas, 12 with Necaxa, 5 with Puebla and one with América.

Since his arrival in Mexican soccer, the Tigres player adapted to the needs of the club and the goals began to arrive.

As far as the league is concerned, the ‘Big Mac’ has so far 29 scores, a figure that may increase in this or in future tournaments.

Thanks to his height, he could score good goals with his head, and he had no problem with his feet either.

The striker scored 40 goals in the league, 30 with Santos, 3 with Cruz Azul, 4 with Monterrey, 2 with Monarcas and one with Puebla.

The Paraguayan was outstanding and scored 43 goals in the Fiesta Grande, as well as being the only footballer who managed to score all these goals with the same team, the Red Devils of Toluca.

There was no defender or goalkeeper who did not fear him, this because of the quality and forcefulness that ‘Príncipe Guaraní’ had with the ball. Undoubtedly, a legend, and it will be difficult for any footballer to overcome or at least match that goal mark.