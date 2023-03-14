The Champions League has long been considered the pinnacle of club football, pitting the best in Europe against each other.
Since its rebranding in 1992 from the European Cup, the competition has gone from strength to strength and is considered the ultimate test for football greats.
The question is: do you know their top scorers over the years? If you need help, here is a summary of the all-time top scorers in the Champions League.
goals:27
Matches:73
Clubs: Barcelona, AC Milan, Olympiacos
First goal: Barcelona 3-3 Manchester United, November 25, 1998
At 26, Rivaldo arrived relatively late in the Champions League for a player of his caliber.
But the Brazilian was quick to show he had an eye for the spectacular, scoring a terrific header against Peter Schmeichel for his first brace in the competition. One of the great players, he scored many more great goals.
#top #scorers #history #Champions #League
Leave a Reply