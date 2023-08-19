In this exciting season of the 23/24 League, football fans have had the opportunity to witness an opening day full of action and surprises. The cannons are already loaded and some players have stepped up in the race for the title of top scorer. Here we present the five top scorers who lead the table after the first day:
The versatile Atleti player, Marcos Llorente, has wasted no time in proving his worth as a goalscorer. His ability to play a variety of positions on the field makes him an unpredictable threat to opposing defenses. Llorente will seek to continue contributing in both phases of the game.
His versatility in attack and his ability to take advantage of opportunities have allowed him to join the list of top scorers. García aspires to continue to shine and lead his team’s attack.
The Cádiz midfielder has shown that midfielders can also be lethal in front of goal. His vision of the game and his ability to reach the rival area earned him a goal on the opening day. San Emeterio will look to contribute in both areas to take his team to the top.
Madrid’s young Brazilian winger, Rodrygo Goes, has also left his mark on the scoring charts with a goal on matchday one. His speed and dribbling skills allowed him to get past the opposition defense and find the net. Rodrygo seeks to consolidate himself as a constant threat in the attack of the meringues.
The one who scored in the duel that faced colchoneros and Nasrids was so amazing. His ability to unbalance defenses and his precision in shooting allowed him to score a goal on the opening day. Depay will look to keep up his scoring streak and lead his team in the quest for glory.
|
Player
|
number of goals
|
Memphis DePay
|
1
|
Rodrygo Goes
|
1
|
Marcos Llorente
|
1
|
Fede San Emeterio
|
1
|
Javi Guerra
|
1
|
ruben garcia
|
1
|
Jonathan Viera
|
1
|
alvaro morata
|
1
|
Jude Bellingham
|
1
|
Take Kubo
|
1
#top #scorers #Liga #season
Leave a Reply