Lautaro Martínez's Inter and Giovanni Simeone's Napoli met this Monday, January 22, in the final of the Italian Super Cup at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Ryad, Saudi Arabia. The commitment determined the great champion of Italian football during 2023. The duel was very even, intense, with clenched teeth, and was defined at 90+1 with a solitary goal from Lautaro Martínez.
The Neapolitan team played just over half an hour with 10 players, since Giovanni Simeone was sent off in the 60th minute. With Monday's victory, Inter won its eighth Italian Super Cup and surpassed Milan in this section. The Nerazzurri were one title away from tying Juventus.
“I am very proud. Very happy, because we had understood that this match was one of our objectives of the season, after being eliminated from the Italian Cup,” The 26-year-old forward assured, in dialogue with Mediaset, that he was recognized as MVP of the final and the Italian Super Cup.
The former Racing's goal helped the world champion continue climbing in the Inte's top scorers tabler, a club of which he is already an idol and reference. He is already in ninth position on the all-time list, reaching another star like Christian Vieri, and just one goal behind the other privileged Argentine on the list, Mauro Icardi.
“It's a great emotion because sometimes you don't think about these things. It's a unique moment. I scored my 100th goal in the Italian Cup final and now, in another final I reach him”he expressed.
Other Argentines that make up the list but located somewhat lower are Attilio Demaría (86 goals), Antonio Angelillo (77 goals), Diego Milito (75 goals), Julio Cruz (75 goals).
|
PLAYER
|
GOALS
|
NATIONALITY
|
GIUSEPPE MEAZZA
|
284
|
ITA
|
ALESSANDRO ALTOBELLI
|
209
|
ITA
|
ROBERTO BONINSEGNA
|
171
|
ITA
|
SANDRO MAZZOLA
|
160
|
ITA
|
LUIGI SEVEGNINI
|
158
|
ITA
|
BENITO LORENZI
|
143
|
ITA
|
ITSVÁN NYERS
|
133
|
HUN
|
MAURO ICARDI
|
124
|
ARG
|
CHRISTIAN VIEIRI
|
123
|
ITA
|
LAUTARO MARTINEZ
|
123
|
ARG
#top #scorers #Inter39s #history #Lautaro
