The top scorers and assisters of the 2022/23 edition of the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League brings together the best players in the world in a single tournament over the course of a full season. The best players from the main European soccer leagues meet with the aim of lifting the trophy in the final. The 2022/23 season is proving to be a special season in which, on each matchday, the stars show all their quality.
Next, we are going to review the top scorers of this edition after 5 dates:
PSG’s offensive leader who almost always participates in all the goals of his team. He has already scored incredible goals in this edition.
Author of the fastest hat-trick in the history of the competition in the match against Rangers in this edition, the Egyptian is his team’s goal card ahead of the round of 16.
The Pole did everything in his power to keep Barcelona in the competition but it was not enough. He has only one match left in this competition.
The Norwegian striker never ceases to amaze and continues to do so in the UEFA Champions League. He scored all 5 goals in the only two games he scored.
The Iranian is Porto’s goal card, which is already thinking about what the round of 16 will be after sealing qualification on Matchday 5
The only midfielder on this list. The 19-year-old has added a goal to his game and is already positioned as one of the best in the world despite his age.
The great revelation of the revelation team of this edition. Simeone has the bow between his eyebrows with Napoli and is taking advantage of the opportunities on the field of play.
The Bayern Munich winger makes the difference with his speed and now he added definition and punch to his game. Due to the style of play of your team, you can continue to move up places in this list.
One of the great revelations of this Napoli that does not stop surprising locals and strangers in this edition of the Champions League.
In addition to providing play, the Argentine crack is finding the back of the net frequently as he did at the beginning of his career. He is being the leader of his team.
In addition, goals are not scored alone but are teamwork built on the basis of passes, that is why we present the 10 highest assists so far in this Champions League: