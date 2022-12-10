This World Cup is giving a lot. So much so that in France, Olivier Giroud in three games has managed to surpass Henry as the top scorer in the history of France to remain alone with 52 goals. Without a doubt, Giroud is one of the most underrated players of the last decade because he is not a very flashy player, but in the same way that Benzema said “he is a player who plays for people who know football.” He is a player who enhances the qualities of everyone around him, and at the same time scores goals. For this reason, today from 90min we bring you the list with the top scorer for each country in the FIFA Top10:
One of the best players of all time leads one of the best teams of all time. The only one that has five World Cups. This is Pelé with 77 goals… who Neymar managed to equalize in the quarterfinal match against Croatia.
Possibly it was the biggest failure of the World Cup. Belgium has been the generation of “they can surprise” for years but they have never finished giving it. His top scorer is Lukaku with 68 goals.
One of the teams that year after year is a candidate for everything, especially when at the moment it has Leo Messi in its ranks. Without going any further, he is in this case the best player in history, the leader with 95 goals.
One of the biggest candidates to win this World Cup, as we mentioned before, has Giroud as the leader in his table with 52 goals.
England has been a similar case to Belgium. It has a generation of magnificent footballers, but the titles have not finished arriving. In this case the top scorer is Rooney with 53, but Harry Kane follows with 52.
He has been left out for two World Cups, but in his favor it must be said that he won the last Euro Cup. It is incomprehensible that Poland reached the round of 16 while they were at home. His top scorer is Luigi Riva with 35 goals.
The Spanish teams have always had high-quality strikers. From Fernando Torres to Emilio Butragueño through Raúl González Blanco. His top scorer is Guaje Villa with 59 goals.
They are being one of the surprises of this World Cup. They are a very solid and very organized selection. They had only conceded one goal in the entire tournament until Messi’s Argentina scored two for them. They were eliminated on penalties. His top scorer is Robin Van Persie with 50 goals.
In Portugal it is not necessary to be with preambles. Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the history of the national teams, leads the table with 118 goals.
Finally, Denmark has been another of the disappointments of the World Cup. They have not managed to get past the group stage when they were aiming to be one of the surprises. In this case they have been a surprise, but for the worse. His top scorer is Poul Nielsen with 53 goals.
