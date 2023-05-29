Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The second round of the Dubai Open Chess Championship, organized by the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, witnessed great excitement and surprises of heavy caliber, especially the results of the top two in the tournament, where the American second seed Hans Niemann lost to the Azerbaijani Fugar Asdali, and the Chinese first seed Yu Yanji fell into a tie trap. In his meeting with the Norwegian Evgeny Romanov, the Indian third seed, Arjun Irigaisi, tied with the Georgian veteran Mikheil Makhdlishvili.

In the rest of the matches of the round, the top seeds were able to outperform their lower-ranked opponents, as Iranian Muhammad Amin Tabatabaei defeated Georgian Nikolozy Kasharava, Russian Maxim Matlakov, the 2019 champion, beat Azerbaijani Misuratdin Iskandarov, and Uzbekistan’s Javakhir Sindarov defeated Indian Lalit Babu.

At the time, Salem Abdel Rahman, the player of our national team and the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, succeeded in achieving his first victory in the championship at the expense of the Armenian Amin Ohanian, and the Egyptian Adham Fawzi tied with the Indian Harsha Barakouti, and the Egyptian Abdul Rahman Hisham defeated Omran Al Hosani, the player of our national team and the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mental Games Club.

In the second category open tournament, Ammar Al-Sidrani, player of our national team and Fujairah Chess Club, managed to turn the tables in his first-table meeting with the Syrian Rami Taleb, and took advantage of a fatal mistake from his opponent in the finals to settle the match point in his favor. Russia’s Timofey Pereverzev tied with Romanian second seed Stefan Emilian Prisacaro, and Egyptian Ramez Samir defeated Syrian sixth seed Aram Adam.

In the results of the national players, Salem Abdel Rahim defeated the Egyptian David George, Ahmed Fareed defeated the Omani Muslim Al Ameri, Saeed Nami tied with the Indonesian Effie Lindiawati, and Maryam Issa tied with the Filipino Dandel Fernandez.

The tournament matches are managed by a refereeing team headed by international referee and lecturer Mahdi Abdul Rahim, assisted by international Jamal Qasim and international Mohammed Abdullah, international federation referee Salman Al-Taher, international federation referee Majid Al-Abdouli, Omani international federation referee Ahmed Al-Kharousi and local referee Hamad Al-Shezawi. And the local government Sayed Al-Attar.

On the other hand, the Organizing Committee raised the value of tournament prizes to $52,000 for the first to tenth positions in each category, and the total prizes for the Masters category are $39,500,000, including the first-place prize of $12,000, in addition to the Championship Cup, while the total prizes for the second category are $12,500. One thousand dollars, including the first place prize in the second category, which amounts to two thousand dollars. Special prizes were also allocated for the best results in the taxonomic categories in the two categories.