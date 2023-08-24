Top professions with the highest salary increase in the summer of 2023 compared to the same period last year amounted to analytics of the popular ad service.

Most of all salaries have increased at copywriters. Tutors are in second place in the ranking, and teachers are in third. The first five leaders were closed by the positions of a recruiter and a turner.

The top 15 professions with the highest salaries also included the vacancies of a milling cutter, slinger, packer, machinist, adjuster, smm specialist, locksmith, foreman, welder and road worker.

The agency does not disclose specific data on salary growth by positions. But it reports an increase in average salary offers in the summer of 2023 compared to the previous year by 36 percent.

Previously, vacancies in demand in Moscow were named.