Highlights: States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have worsened with corona

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam succeed in controlling the epidemic

Corona’s positivity rate has decreased by less than 2% in these ‘backward’ states

Uttar Pradesh Aval in testing, Bihar is doing double the test daily than Delhi

Pradeep Thakur, New Delhi

There have been more than 7.5 million cases of corona virus in the country. If we look at the state-wise figures, it is known that states called ‘backward’ have handled the epidemic far better. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam are the states where Kovid’s positivity rate is less than 2%. Positiveness rate is the number of confirmed cases per 100 tests, measured at an interval of 14 days. This is an achievement which is far from achieving more ‘developed’ states than these states.

Tests are more in UP, Bihar

These states are also doing more screenings than hotspots like Maharashtra and Kerala. Meaning that more cases will come due to increasing testing levels, but if we see in the long term, then the infection can be controlled to a great extent by careful contact tracing and containment. Looking at the 14-day data, Bihar is getting almost twice the test from Delhi. Uttar Pradesh has the most number of tests in the country, it is doing double the test daily than Maharashtra. In the last two weeks, the Uttar Pradesh administration has recorded 21 lakh tests while Bihar has about 14 lakh. Delhi is generally seen as a state but in many ways it is a big city.

If you look at the number of tests per 10 lakh population, then Delhi is at the top. Here 1,17,890 out of every 10 lakh have been tested while in Assam the figure is 81,961. There are 43,754 tests per 10 lakh population in Bihar, 41,886 in Jharkhand, 35,898 in UP. The figure in Maharashtra is 43,494.

Corona in Winter: Corona may get cold in winter, frightening doctor’s ‘warning’

There are nine states in the Green Zone

How a state is doing in the fight against Corona can be gauged from the positivity rate. The state is considered a ‘green zone’ if it has a positivity rate of less than 5% at an interval of 14 days. Then that state can relax the lockdown rules. States with higher positivity rates fall into the ‘Red Zone’. A higher positivity rate means that only the most sick people are being tested and the largely infected population is not being tested. Data shows that Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana are overcoming the infection. Gujarat’s positivity rate has been 2% for the last one month while Punjab has managed to bring it down from 5% to 2.4%. The positive rates of Telangana and Haryana are also less than 4%.



An analysis of the positivity rate at a 14-day interval suggests that Maharashtra remains in the Danger Zone. The positivity rate there is 15%. Apart from this, the positivity rate is 14% in Kerala, 10-10% in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, 9–9% in Karnataka and West Bengal.