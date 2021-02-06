The SPD wants to put the sustainable restructuring of the economy and society at the center of the federal election campaign. This emerges from two papers by Federal Finance Minister and Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and party chairmen Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans, which are available to the Tagesspiegel and which are templates for the SPD board meeting with Scholz this Sunday and Monday in Berlin.

The Social Democrats have been behind the Greens in polls for months. In the last political barometer from ZDF and Tagesspiegel, the environmental party came in second with 20 percent behind the Union (37 percent). The Social Democrats remain in third place with 15 percent.

The SPD leadership is now writing that the general election in September will be about “fundamental questions of direction” – for example towards more “order and respect in working life” or more free market play. The course for the economy would have to be aligned in such a way that it serves the good life of all.

“We can only master this reorientation if we renegotiate the rules of the game in business and not only measure future economic success in terms of gross domestic product, but also evaluate the well-being of society as a whole from a social and ecological point of view,” it says in one of the papers Title “Guiding principles for the government program”.

SPD leaders see the world at a crossroads

The world is at a crossroads, judges the SPD leadership. The Corona crisis has partly overlaid the pressing issues of the time, and partly brought it into focus. “We have to revolutionize our production ecologically, renegotiate the rules of globalization as well as those of the digital world and create safe and well-paid jobs.”

From the joint effort to overcome the Corona crisis, new courage could grow with which the big tasks could be tackled: “Coping with climate change. Stop the global decline in biodiversity. And always ensure the fair distribution of burdens and opportunities. “

Efficiency should not be the measure of all things

The SPD politicians continue to write: “We see that there is a growing desire in our society to discuss the direction in which we want to go together.” In the Corona crisis it is once again very clear that “efficiency is not that.” May be the measure of all things ”. It is visible that too much has been “sewn on edge”.

“The crisis shows us once more the importance of people’s ability to keep institutions and systems stable, even under adverse circumstances or even in crisis situations,” says the paper.

The paper also contains a clear commitment to Europe, which is facing a changing world in which, in addition to the USA, Russia and China, other nations from Asia are also trying to gain more influence. “We can only defend the political and social model of our European democracies if we do this together. For this we need a sovereign Europe with social standards, with fair rules for taxes and with its own income, ”argues the party leadership.

It should be a decade of renewable energies, according to the SPD leadership. Photo: Patrick Pleul / dpa

In order to achieve the goal of operating climate-neutral by 2050, the SPD wants to “make this decade one of the renewable energies in which wind power and sun are our energy sources, the use of which we support through a clean hydrogen economy on an industrial scale”.

According to the party’s ideas, public buildings, schools and supermarkets should be solar-powered, municipalities and municipalities should supply their citizens with green electricity, and climate-friendly entrepreneurship should be financially rewarded. “We see huge potential in this task of the century for good jobs and for Germany’s role as an exporter of environmentally friendly technologies.”

Focus on mobility and the health system

Mobility should also play an important role, write Esken, Walter-Borjans and Scholz. It should be rebuilt in such a way “that it is easily accessible, affordable, environmentally friendly, fast and safe for everyone”. Everyone should benefit from digitization, “not just a few large digital corporations”, so that it can be democratically designed and make life better.

In addition, the health system should also be brought into focus. This is what the SPD leadership wants to “free profit constraints and measurably orientate towards the well-being of the patient”. In the second paper, entitled “Future Missions for Our Country” – a kind of economic program – the authors go into more detail on the measures they consider necessary.

Chancellor candidate Scholz told the editorial network Germany: “The 20s of the 21st century are the most important decade for Germany since the beginning of the industrial revolution. Back then, the state, business and research laid the foundations for today’s prosperity. We are now on such a threshold again ”.

Secretary General Lars Klingbeil told “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and “Stuttgarter Nachrichten”: “The Union repeatedly calls for a lower minimum wage or fewer social benefits. We have a clear stop sign for such fantasies. “