The two Napoli strikers asphalt Sassuolo: hat-trick for the Nigerian, goal and double assist for the Georgian. The winger of Salernitana hits and beats Lazio

The cover man of the twelfth day is certainly Victor Osimhen, author of a splendid hat-trick in the 4-0 against Sassuolo. With the Nigerian, Kvaratskhelia also takes the chair, author of 1 goal, 2 assists and a performance that earned him the second highest fantavoto of the day. Here are the top five players of this round of the Fantasy Championship.

He missed a month due to injury, but after the 12th matchday he is the top scorer in Serie A (together with Marko Arnautovic) with 7 goals. The hat-trick scored against Sassuolo earned him a fantasy vote of 17.5, the highest of the day. Cover man.

KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA, 13

His performances hardly surprise anymore, but the Georgian – a real surprise of this championship – continues to grind bonuses that place him rightfully among the top players. In this round he has scored 1 goal and 2 assists (in total he is at 6 goals and 5 assists in 12 appearances) and the “double-double figures” we had forecast in the summer is approaching. See also Dzeko on Modolo, there was the foul. But the Var could not intervene

Speaking of surprises, against Sampdoria Barella scored his third consecutive goal in the last 3 appearances, obtaining an excellent 10.5 as a fantavoto. In total he has reached 5 goals and 4 assists in this league and is in the top 10 of the top scorers: applause.

The unwritten rule of the “former’s goal” is also confirmed in this case: in the surprise victory of Salernitana against Lazio, Candreva – formerly of the match – offered an excellent performance topped off by a nice goal in a lob that has bypassed Provedel and which started the comeback grenade.

Complete the triptych of players with the same fantasy voting who are included in this top 5 of the day. After the assist in the last round, Miranchuk scored his second league goal against Milan, as well as the match goal of the 2-1 victory against Milan. The phantasy of the Russian is equal to 7.33: his fantasy coaches (and Mr. Juric) can rely on him. See also Players over 30 with the highest market value

November 2 – 5:09 pm

