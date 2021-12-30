These are the Mexican footballers who have scored the most goals in the last decade. To carry out the count, their performance throughout the year was taken into account, that is, from January to December, and not their quota per tournament or per season. Javier Hernández, Oribe Peralta and Raúl Jiménez are the names that are repeated the most in this list.
Oribe Peralta was the Mexican top scorer in 2011 with 21 goals. ‘Chicharito’ Hernández ranked second with his 19 goals for Manchester United from January to December 2011.
The Mexican forward scored 23 goals with the Santos Laguna jersey in 2013. On the same trip, Miguel Sabah scored 19 goals. That same year, with Manchester United, Javier Hernández scored 16 goals.
Oribe Peralta and Raúl Jiménez were the best Mexican forwards in 2013. The most lethal. From January to December, the then forwards of Santos Laguna and América, respectively, scored 20 annotations each, taking into account the different tournaments they faced, the regular phase of the two tournaments and the league.
Oribe Peralta was one of the most consistent Mexican forwards of the last decade. In 2014, the player scored a surprising 24 goals over the course of the year, that is, from January to December. In that year, the ‘Hermoso’ Peralta wore the shirts of Santos Laguna and América.
This was probably Javier Hernández’s best year in European football. ‘Chicharito’ scored five goals this year with Real Madrid and 19 goals with Bayer Leverkusen to add a total of 24 goals for the year. That same year, Oribe Peralta scored 19 goals for the Eagles.
Oribe Peralta was the best Mexican scorer of 2016. The then América player scored 19 goals during the year. Javier Hernández, with Bayer Leverkusen, was present on the scoreboard 14 times.
‘Chucky’ had a great season in 2017. Despite not being a nominal center-forward, the PSV player scored 19 goals for the year. He started the year with Pachuca and emigrated to Dutch football, which he quickly adapted to. Oribe Peralta was the best representative in Liga MX, with 15 goals.
Hirving Lozano was Mexico’s top scorer in 2018 with 21 goals for PSV Eindhoven. Carlos Vela, a LAFC footballer, scored 15 goals for the Black and Gold. This year, Raúl Jiménez scored 11 goals, divided between Benfica and Wolverhampton. In Mexico, Víctor Guzmán was the top scorer, scoring 10 goals in 2018.
Carlos Vela’s emergence in MLS was with the right foot. The LAFC player scored a surprising 38 touchdowns on the season. In the same sense, 2019 was the year of the explosion of Raúl Jiménez. In the calendar year, Jiménez scored a total of 25 goals in the season, taking into account the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League. On the national scene, Alan Pulido scored 17 goals this year and was the scorer of the 2019 Apertura of Liga MX.
In 2020, ‘El Lobo de Tepeji’ was the top Mexican gunner. In the calendar year, Jiménez scored a total of 13 goals. The forward was finding a good scoring rhythm until in October of that year he suffered a severe injury.
Javier Hernández was Mexico’s top scorer of 2021. ‘Chicharito’, despite injuries, scored 17 goals for the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer. The forward has not been considered by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican National Team despite his good year.
