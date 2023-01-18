The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and his deputy died in the crash of a helicopter of the State Emergency Service in Brovary, Kyiv region

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky, as well as his deputy Yevgeny Enin, died in a helicopter crash of the State Emergency Service (GSChS) in the Kyiv region. The publication writes about it “Strana.ua” with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The transport crash occurred during a flight over the city of Brovary, the helicopter fell on the building of a kindergarten. It was reported that together with the security forces died 16 more people, including three children. At least 30 people were injured, including 12 minors.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations specified the number of victims.

fourteen people died in a plane crash near Kyiv

In particular, only one child was among the dead. 25 people were injured, including 11 children, the ministry added.

According to eyewitnesses, before the crash, the helicopter made several circles over the supermarket building, changed course towards the city center, began to descend sharply and hooked on the roof.

Investigation does not rule out sabotage by helicopter

Investigators are considering several versions of the helicopter crash: a violation of flight rules and a technical malfunction. Also, the cause of the crash could be deliberate actions to destroy the aircraft, the SBU reported.

As Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the deceased minister, explained, the department does not yet have information about the causes of the disaster. Versions are considered both about a pilot error due to bad weather, and about the deliberate destruction of a helicopter.

Whether it was a sabotage, a technical malfunction, a violation of flight safety rules, we will soon find out. Anton Gerashchenkoadvisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The official noted that there was thick fog and low visibility in the area of ​​the crash.

The minister and the deputy flew to one of the hot spots

Commenting on the details of the crash, Kirill Timoshenko, deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, explained that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on board was heading to one of the hot spots. Seven other people were on board with them, all of them died.

“Of course, the goal is on business, one of the hot spots, one might say, that exists in our country, where hostilities are taking place, the Minister of Internal Affairs went there,” the official stressed.

The representative of the president did not name the specific destination of Monastyrsky and Yesin.

Monastyrsky has served as Interior Minister since 2021

The deceased head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was appointed to the post in July 2021 and replaced Arsen Avakov in this post.

Before that, Monastyrsky worked as a lawyer in large Western companies, and in 2019 he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party.

Acting minister will be the head of the National Police

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Head of the National Police Igor Klymenko as Acting Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

As the Prime Minister of the country Denys Shmygal noted, the proposal on the appointment of a new minister will be submitted to the parliament after discussion.